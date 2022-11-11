ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 8

Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Gisele replacing Tom Brady with new sports star

It hasn’t even been a month since Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele officially announced their divorce. And it looks like at least one of them has moved on quite quickly as Gisele was seen out with a new man during her recent trip to Costa Rica – famous MMA coach and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On The Refs Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay topped Dallas, 31-28, in a comeback victory at Lambeau Field. There were some questionable calls that went against the Cowboys late in overtime, including a holding penalty and a lack of a pass interference call.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has A 6-Word Message For German Crowd

Tom Brady got another international win on Sunday morning. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks as the Bucs are now 5-5 this season. Brady is also now 4-0 all-time away from the United States. He only needed six words to reveal how...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Video: German Crowd's Reaction To Game Ending Is Going Viral

The crowd at Allianz Arena in Munich brought it for the NFL's first regular season game in Germany. Fans were loud and engaged throughout the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks, and the spectators saved their best for last late in the fourth quarter. NFL Network cameras captured the entire...
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Rookie After His Drops

Christian Watson started Sunday afternoon's game against the Cowboys in tough fashion, with a couple of drops on the first drive of the game. He certainly finished strong, though. Watson caught three touchdown passes from Rodgers during the Packers' 31-28 overtime over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Following the game,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today

The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45

The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45. Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week. He was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed...
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
651K+
Followers
83K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy