Read full article on original website
Related
Stormy Daniels to Host DILF Dating Show for LGBTQ+ Network
Stormy Daniels is about to play den mother to a bunch of Daddies. At least, that’s the pitch for For the Love of DILFs, a new reality dating show Daniels will host on the LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv, according to Deadline. The series will follow its contestants—separated into “Daddies” and “Himbos,” obviously—as they look for love while living together in a mansion. Daniels, the former adult film actress and director known for a series of protracted legal battles with former President Donald Trump over an alleged 2006 affair, will also live in the mansion, serving as a relationship guru to the cast. “There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy,” said Topher Cusumano, the co-founder of Daddy TV, which is producing the show. “She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.” The eight-episode season is expected to premiere in early 2023.Read it at Deadline
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0