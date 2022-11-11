Why didn't Iowa Democrats win on abortion issues?

Good morning.

When you look at the country as a whole, it's clear that abortion rights buoyed Democrats to a better-than-expected midterm result.

But in Iowa, Republicans had a clean sweep, winning election to every federal position and nearly every statewide office. Many of those winning candidates have been active opponents of abortion rights, and in support of more restrictive laws.

This is reporter Katie Akin. I wanted to figure out why Iowa voters didn't seem swayed by the abortion issue in this election, especially as it played a key role in other states. We know a majority of Iowans support legal abortion in most or all cases , so what happened?

For starters, I looked back to our Iowa Poll data from right before the election. Abortion was a critical issue for more than half of likely voters , but it took a backseat to things like inflation and which party held control of Congress. More Democrats said abortion was critical than Republicans or Independents.

That poll data definitely checked out with the conversations I had with voters at polls. Several Democratic voters told me they were most concerned about abortion rights and were voting with the overturn of Roe v. Wade in mind. But voters like Sally Robson, a Clive Republican, told me their top issues were "the economy, the economy, the economy."

House minority leader Jennifer Konfrst said it seemed like abortion "wasn't the motivating factor for voters in some districts." She expects Republicans to pass more restrictive laws over the next two years ― potentially making abortion rights a pivotal issue in the next election.

"While I know that will have electoral consequences for Republicans once they do it, what's the cost in the meantime?" Konfrst, a Democrat, asked. "That's what's really frustrating for me."

I have the full analysis of abortion and the midterms, plus a look at what anti-abortion groups are hoping for in the next two years of Republican leadership.

Do you have other questions about the election this year? Thoughts about what the next legislative session might hold? Reach me at kakin@registermedia.com.

Des Moines Register: Why didn't Iowa Democrats win on abortion issues?