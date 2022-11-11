ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why didn't Iowa Democrats win on abortion issues?

By Katie Akin, Des Moines Register
Good morning.

When you look at the country as a whole, it's clear that abortion rights buoyed Democrats to a better-than-expected midterm result.

But in Iowa, Republicans had a clean sweep, winning election to every federal position and nearly every statewide office. Many of those winning candidates have been active opponents of abortion rights, and in support of more restrictive laws.

This is reporter Katie Akin. I wanted to figure out why Iowa voters didn't seem swayed by the abortion issue in this election, especially as it played a key role in other states. We know a majority of Iowans support legal abortion in most or all cases , so what happened?

For starters, I looked back to our Iowa Poll data from right before the election. Abortion was a critical issue for more than half of likely voters , but it took a backseat to things like inflation and which party held control of Congress. More Democrats said abortion was critical than Republicans or Independents.

That poll data definitely checked out with the conversations I had with voters at polls. Several Democratic voters told me they were most concerned about abortion rights and were voting with the overturn of Roe v. Wade in mind. But voters like Sally Robson, a Clive Republican, told me their top issues were "the economy, the economy, the economy."

House minority leader Jennifer Konfrst said it seemed like abortion "wasn't the motivating factor for voters in some districts." She expects Republicans to pass more restrictive laws over the next two years ― potentially making abortion rights a pivotal issue in the next election.

"While I know that will have electoral consequences for Republicans once they do it, what's the cost in the meantime?" Konfrst, a Democrat, asked. "That's what's really frustrating for me."

I have the full analysis of abortion and the midterms, plus a look at what anti-abortion groups are hoping for in the next two years of Republican leadership.

Do you have other questions about the election this year? Thoughts about what the next legislative session might hold? Reach me at kakin@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Why didn't Iowa Democrats win on abortion issues?

Comments / 27

David Furgason
4d ago

I think that young people have given up on Iowa and will move away as soon as possible the only ones that don't care are older and past child bering age.

Reply(2)
17
Carmen Dannenbring
3d ago

Like South Dakota ,the citizens of Iowa pay no attention to what their elected officials are doing.

Reply(1)
5
Radio Iowa

Outgoing State Treasurer says Democrats need to examine what Iowans want done

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says it’s time to do some personal reflection, and for the Democratic Party to do the same after he lost his re-election bid. Fitzgerald talked with Radio Iowa about the loss almost one week ago.”Well, I guess I was surprised after 40 years…I guess you’re surprised you think you can keep winning. But that’s politics. And sometimes the other team just gets more votes, and that’s what happened. So my career comes to an end the state treasurer,” Fitzgerald says.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Why the ‘Red Wave’ may last in Iowa and how Democrats hope to stop it

DES MOINES, Iowa — When an election brings results not seen in Iowa since Chuck Grassley got elected to office, that tells you its impact. “This is going to be tough terrain for Democrats moving forward,” said Dr. Peter Hanson, associate political science professor at Grinnell College and director of the Grinnell College National Poll. […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans

My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds' staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor's chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa governor’s top aide leaving for national role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sara Craig Gongol led Kim Reynolds’ first gubernatorial election campaign, served four years as her chief of staff, and remained in the position as Reynolds won re-election last Tuesday to another four-year term. Craig Gongol is resigning effective December 1st to become the new executive director of the Republican Governors Association. […]
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Right-wing policy is Iowa’s worst enemy

All I want for Christmas is … reproductive freedom. Sadly, the midterm elections diminished any opportunity for reproductive freedom for birthing people in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds intends to reinstate the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban access to abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually within six weeks of pregnancy.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Turning red: Iowa's independent voters still drive elections

Republicans dominated elections across Iowa Tuesday night, sweeping in a red wave and bucking the trend seen in other states, where Republicans underperformed expectations. Iowa Republicans ousted two long-serving Democratic incumbents at the state level, flipping the state treasurer and attorney general seats to Republican. By the unofficial vote tally, Democratic state auditor Rob Sand leads his race by a narrow margin, and his Republican challenger Todd Halbur said he will request a recount.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Rep. Konfrst elected as house minority leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Representative Jennifer Konfrst won re-election on Tuesday night, and once again was elected to a leadership position in the Iowa House. Rep. Konfrst, (D) from Windsor Heights, was the first female to hold a leadership position for democrats in the Iowa House during the 89th general assembly. Now, for two […]
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

2022 elections bring more diversity to Iowa legislature

Third in a series interpreting the results of Iowa’s 2022 state and federal elections. People of color, Iowans who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, and those adhering to a non-Christian faith tradition will hold a record number of seats in the Iowa legislature next year. RACIAL AND...
IOWA STATE
NBC Chicago

With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands

With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE
1380kcim.com

Local Counties Voted Overwhelmingly In Favor Of State Constitution ‘2A’ Amendment

Last week, Iowa voters overwhelmingly approved the addition of pro-gun language to the state constitution by a 30-point margin, which paled in comparison to local support for the constitutional amendment. In Carroll County, voters approved the measure with 77.5 percent in favor, and Sac County overwhelmingly supported the addition, 82.6 percent to 17.4 percent. Calhoun County showed similar results with 80.2 percent of voters casting yes ballots and 19.8 percent voting no. The measure passed by a 65.5-point margin in Crawford County, a 51.3-point margin in Greene County, a 54.8-point margin in Audubon County, and a 58.8-point margin in Guthrie County. The amendment enshrines Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms in the state’s constitution. It also requires strict scrutiny of existing and new firearm regulations concerning that right when brought before a court.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Red wave hits Iowa in clean sweep for Republicans holding federal office

Republicans swept nearly all statewide races on Tuesday night in what many candidates and voters called a “red wave” this midterm election. Despite the results, elected officials said that Iowa can still be a competitive state for both parties. As results rolled in on Tuesday night, Iowans saw...
IOWA STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
IOWA STATE
