Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Related
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
whdh.com
Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
whdh.com
Transit Police: 3 teens arrested after assault on officer at Forest Hills station
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least three teenagers are facing assault charges after a group of juveniles attacked a Transit Police officer, kicking and dragging him once he was on the ground, according to officials. MBTA Transit Police said several officers were originally working at the Forest Hills station Monday afternoon,...
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
manchesterinklink.com
Police identify suspect in Oct. 7 gunfire incident at Union and Auburn streets
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Levi Glum 21, of Manchester in connection with a shooting that took place last month. On October 7, 2022, Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn Streets. There were no reported injuries, but police did find a vehicle with a bullet hole.
Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
whdh.com
WATCH: NH police arrest man who led officers on chase in stolen Amazon delivery truck
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck in New Hampshire and leading officers on a chase through several communities, officials said. At 2:45 p.m. the Concord Police Department received a report of a stolen Amazon delivery truck that was taken while making...
whdh.com
Police pursue and arrest man in Manchester for allegedly stealing Amazon truck
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck, officials said. At 2:45 p.m. the Concord Police Department received a report of a stolen Amazon delivery truck that was taken while making deliveries on S. Fruit Street. State police said they were able to...
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday. According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
WCVB
Woman repeatedly raped after being kidnapped at Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man remains in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at an MBTA station and repeatedly raping her, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Christian M. Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
NECN
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
whdh.com
Truck flips over in Belmont after brakes give out, police say driver avoided disaster
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck driver took action to avoid disaster in Belmont Tuesday. Officials said the driver was heading downhill toward an intersection when he said he realized his brakes gave out. According to police, the driver’s decision to turn down a side street to avoid hitting anyone avoided a much larger incident.
whdh.com
Lunenburg officer honored for saving man from dog attack
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lunenburg police officer was honored Monday for saving a man’s life during a dog attack in August. Wayne Cocteau, 75, was being bitten throughout his body by a large dog at the town’s animal control facility when police said Officer Gage Russell shot the dog, saving Cocteau’s life. Cocteau was flown to a Worcester hospital for injuries on his face and neck, and was eventually released. He has since been recovering at home.
manchesterinklink.com
Woman injured in CVS parking lot after report of altercation at neighboring Yee Dynasty
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman suffered a gunshot wound in her arm late Saturday night after police say a reported disturbance at a neighboring business erupted around midnight. On November 13, 2022, at midnight Manchester Police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of gun shots fired.
Police arrest Lebanon man accused of threatening family with weapon
LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — One person has been arrested following an incident in Lebanon, in which a man has been accused of threatening his family with a bladed weapon. Maine State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Wiswell Lane in Lebanon around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Maxime Sainteloi,...
WMUR.com
Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
Comments / 0