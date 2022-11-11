ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whdh.com

Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police identify suspect in Oct. 7 gunfire incident at Union and Auburn streets

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Levi Glum 21, of Manchester in connection with a shooting that took place last month. On October 7, 2022, Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn Streets. There were no reported injuries, but police did find a vehicle with a bullet hole.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday. According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Woman repeatedly raped after being kidnapped at Wollaston MBTA station

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man remains in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at an MBTA station and repeatedly raping her, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Christian M. Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.
QUINCY, MA
Boston

Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges

A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lunenburg officer honored for saving man from dog attack

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lunenburg police officer was honored Monday for saving a man’s life during a dog attack in August. Wayne Cocteau, 75, was being bitten throughout his body by a large dog at the town’s animal control facility when police said Officer Gage Russell shot the dog, saving Cocteau’s life. Cocteau was flown to a Worcester hospital for injuries on his face and neck, and was eventually released. He has since been recovering at home.
LUNENBURG, MA
WMUR.com

Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
HUDSON, NH

