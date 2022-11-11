LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lunenburg police officer was honored Monday for saving a man’s life during a dog attack in August. Wayne Cocteau, 75, was being bitten throughout his body by a large dog at the town’s animal control facility when police said Officer Gage Russell shot the dog, saving Cocteau’s life. Cocteau was flown to a Worcester hospital for injuries on his face and neck, and was eventually released. He has since been recovering at home.

