ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, MI

Fort Custer hosts Veterans Day ceremony

By Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ug4r_0j7ZtjXN00

AUGUSTA - Fort Custer National Cemetery observed Veterans Day on Friday with a late morning ceremony that included speeches, rifle salutes, presentation of colors and more.

- Battle Creek Enquirer

Comments / 0

Related
discoverkalamazoo.com

Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter

Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
LANSING, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Kalamazoo late last week. The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bryce Salter on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Investigators say they...
LANSING, MI
theolafmessenger.com

Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.

On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
HOLLAND, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
wgvunews.org

Christopher Schurr legal team set for 'informational conference'

The Defense team of former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr will meet with a judge and prosecutors this week after a judge ruled in October to send the case to trial. Schurr is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy