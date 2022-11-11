ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Khris Middleton will remain ruled out for the 11th straight game.

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game.

He is one of the top three players on the team, so it's super impressive that the Bucks are off to a 10-1 start to the season in their first 11 games without him.

They started out the season a perfect 9-0 before losing to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

However, they got back to their winning ways on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City when they beat the Thunder by a score of 136-132 in overtime.

Middleton has been on the Bucks for his entire career (outside of his rookie season), and he was a big reason why they won the 2021 NBA Championship.

If they are going to make another run at a title this season, they will need him healthy.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he missed the entire second-round series against the Boston Celtics, which they lost in seven games.

As for the Spurs, they come into the night in a massive slump.

They started out the year an impressive 5-2 in their first seven games but are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

