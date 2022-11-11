Read full article on original website
WNYT
State trooper honored with national award for saving a life on I-87
A New York State trooper was honored with a national certificate Tuesday for his quick action in saving a driver’s life in January. The American Red Cross honored Trooper Michael Nash at its Albany headquarters, after Nash was credited with performing life-saving CPR that saved a person’s life on the Northway in Colonie.
WNYT
Food drive held for veterans in Albany
A food drive was held today at the Red Cross office on Everett Rd. to collect non-perishable food items for the Albany Stratton VA. Since the start of the pandemic, the risk of food insecurity has risen higher for veterans. Organizations, like the American Red Cross, are working to support...
WNYT
Auction to feature 1,000 items from decommissioned NY COVID facilities
More than 1,000 items will be auctioned off later this month from decommissioned COVID care facilities in New York. The FEMA-supplied items include HVAC and oxygen supply systems, plumbing fixtures and more. Email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov for more information.
WNYT
Two Capital Region hospitals recognized for how technology helps patients
Two Albany Med Health Systems hospitals are among the “most wired” in the nation. Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital have made the list by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. The group looks at how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies to their clinical...
WNYT
Shelters prepare to take in Capital Region homeless during snow, cold
Organizations that help the homeless are preparing for the wintry weather. Albany’s Homeless & Travelers Aid Society has called a Code Blue alert through Friday. This means that people who are homeless can spend the night at the Capital City Rescue Mission on South Pearl Street, The Lutheran Church on State Street, or the Safe Haven on South Swan Street.
WNYT
Veterans access to low interest loans expanded
Saying thank you for your service by saving money – veterans in New York State will now have expanded access to low-interest loans. Governor Kathy Hochul just signed a new bill into law this Veterans Day that will allow service-disabled veteran business owners to apply for the excelsior linked deposit program.
WNYT
We Salute You: Michelle Palmieri
Please join us in saluting Army SFC Michelle Palmieri of Schaghticoke. She served from 1986 to 2012, including tours stateside, along with Germany and Afghanistan. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
The Red Cross hosts food and sneaker drive for veterans
The Red Cross is hosting a food drive to support veterans facing food insecurities. It’s for the Albany Stratton V.A. The Red Cross is asking for non-perishable boxed and canned food items, including pasta sauce, jelly, peanut butter, cereal, fruit, soups, and vegetables. They’re also asking for new men’s...
WNYT
Trial resumes in 2020 Albany murder
An Albany murder trial resumes this week. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Maurice Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue, near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify this past Wednesday. Cokely was...
WNYT
Mohawk Chevrolet hosts Special Olympics power lifting
It was a Spartan showdown today in Ballston Spa. The Spartan Showdown power-lifting event, hosted by Mohawk Chevrolet, will feature squat, bench-press and deadlift competitions. Sunday Capital Region native and Atlanta Braves pitcher, Ian Anderson is scheduled to appear at Mohawk Chevrolet for a power-lifting event. The meet-and-greet is completely...
WNYT
Clifton Park hosts Capital District Fall Fine Arts Festival
Also happening Sunday – the Capital District’s fall fine arts festival. The event will feature live music from local bands, food trucks, craft beverages, and wellness workshops. Some local businesses will also have booths set up so you can shop for some holiday gifts. The event starts at...
WNYT
We Salute You: John Murray
Please join us in saluting Army Air Corp Officer John Murray of Albany. He served as a pilot in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Stuyvesant Plaza to offer free carriage rides
Stuyvesant Plaza is letting you go back in time this holiday season. They’re offering horse-drawn carriage rides starting this Sunday. Also happening this Sunday, a special tree lighting ceremony, there will be live music and you can also take a picture with Santa Claus.
WNYT
Glenville man charged in hatchet attack has court appearance moved to December
A Glenville man accused of attacking two Clifton Park teenagers with a hatchet was set to appear before a judge on Tuesday. However, that appearance has been moved to December 13, after his lawyer asked for an adjournment. Benjamin Jerome allegedly swung a hatchet at the victims and shot their...
WNYT
Internet slowly returning to Albany City Schools after cyberattack
Internet is slowly returning to the Albany School District. Students using Chromebooks had their service put back online on Monday. However, people using desktops and laptops will have to wait a little longer. The school district is bringing its systems back slowly after a cyberattack earlier this month. A district...
WNYT
Serial drunken driver sentenced in Albany County
A man police call a serial drunken driver, was sentenced in Albany County on Tuesday evening. Brandon McKinley, 42, received three to nine years in state prison. McKinley pleaded guilty last September to three counts of DWI. Police say he has been arrested seven times over 14 years, accused of...
WNYT
Pilot program kicks off for kids and teens with Autism
A new pilot program hopes to fill a need in the Capital Region, and help save lives. The program offers swim lessons to kids and teenagers with autism. The first session was held today at the JCC on Whitehall Rd. in Albany. Organizers say it was a success. They tell...
WNYT
Capital Region road crews prepare for first snowfall of season
Road crews began putting a brine mixture on Capital Region roadways on Monday. Now they’re gearing up for when the snow actually falls. The New York State Thruway covers 570 miles of road. That means a long stretch to cover. The Thruway is tracking the snow with the National...
WNYT
Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer team caps season with program’s first state title
The Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer team capped off an incredible season by winning the program’s first ever state championship on Sunday. The Fordians beat Sauquoit Valley 6-3 at Cortland High School. Sisters Payton and Addyson Galuski had three goals each for Waterford-Halfmoon in the victory. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
