YAIAA cross country: Coaches announce division all-stars, runners of the year
York-Adams cross country coaches selected their boys' and girls' runners of the year and all-stars, based on division.
Here are their selections.
Girls
Division I
Co-Runners of the Year: Kailey Granger, Dallastown, Sr. | Victoria Rodriguez, Dallastown, So.
All-stars
- Ella Bahn, Spring Grove, Fr.
- Cali Cook, South Western, Fr.
- Addison Emenheiser, Dallastown, Fr.
- Alexis Federline, Dallastown, So.
- Hayley Green, Central York, Jr.
- Trista Webster, Red Lion, Jr.
Division II
Runner of the Year: Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock, Sr.
All-stars
- Charlotte Crowl, Kennard-Dale, Sr.
- Angelina Hammond, Kennard-Dale, Jr.
- Summer Hogan, Dover, Sr.
- Ashley Kline, York Suburban, Fr.
- Keira Reider, Dover, Fr.
- Kaydence Strange, Eastern York, Jr.
- Maren Weaver, York Suburban, Sr.
Division III
Runner of the Year: Madeline Murphy, York Catholic, So.
All-stars
- Samantha Bealmear, Delone Catholic, Fr.
- Briana Bradley, York Catholic, Jr.
- Kaylie Brown, Delone Catholic, Fr.
- Reagan Cheramie, York Catholic, Sr.
- Sheila Driscoll, York Catholic, Fr.
- Livia Lighty, Bermudian Springs, So.
- Madelyn McKee, York Catholic, Sr.
- Samantha Smith, Delone Catholic, Jr.
Boys
Division I
Runner of the Year: Jakob Rager, Dallastown, Sr.
All-stars
- Jackson Gutekunst, Dallastown, Sr.
- Parker Keiser, Red Lion, So.
- Daniel Naylor, Red Lion, So.
- Griffen Ridler, Northeastern, So.
- Shernan Singh, South Western, Sr.
- Shernel Singh, South Western, Sr.
Division II
Runner of the Year: Matt O'Brien, Susquehannock, Sr.
All-stars
- Dylan Cunningham, Kennard-Dale, Sr.
- Chase Curry, Eastern York, Sr.
- Jensen Glatfelter, Dover, Sr.
- Grant Hartman, Susquehannock, Sr.
- Caleb Hogan, Dover, So.
- Nathan Kenien, York Suburban, Fr.
- Steve Miller, West York, Jr.
- Neil Oestereich, York Suburban, So.
Division III
Runner of the Year: Peyton Small, Littlestown, Jr.
All-stars
- Liam Allen, Delone Catholic, Sr.
- Mitchell Bradley, York Catholic, Jr.
- Luke Campbell, York Catholic, Jr.
- Aden Davis, Delone Catholic, Sr.
- Jack Driscoll, York Catholic, Jr.
- Parker Sanders, Bermudian Springs, Jr.
- Ryan Young, Delone Catholic, So.
