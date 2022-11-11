YAIAA cross country: Coaches announce division all-stars, runners of the year

York-Adams cross country coaches selected their boys' and girls' runners of the year and all-stars, based on division.

Here are their selections.

Girls

Division I

Co-Runners of the Year: Kailey Granger, Dallastown, Sr. | Victoria Rodriguez, Dallastown, So.

All-stars

Ella Bahn, Spring Grove, Fr.

Cali Cook, South Western, Fr.

Addison Emenheiser, Dallastown, Fr.

Alexis Federline, Dallastown, So.

Hayley Green, Central York, Jr.

Trista Webster, Red Lion, Jr.

Division II

Runner of the Year: Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock, Sr.

All-stars

Charlotte Crowl, Kennard-Dale, Sr.

Angelina Hammond, Kennard-Dale, Jr.

Summer Hogan, Dover, Sr.

Ashley Kline, York Suburban, Fr.

Keira Reider, Dover, Fr.

Kaydence Strange, Eastern York, Jr.

Maren Weaver, York Suburban, Sr.

Division III

Runner of the Year: Madeline Murphy, York Catholic, So.

All-stars

Samantha Bealmear, Delone Catholic, Fr.

Briana Bradley, York Catholic, Jr.

Kaylie Brown, Delone Catholic, Fr.

Reagan Cheramie, York Catholic, Sr.

Sheila Driscoll, York Catholic, Fr.

Livia Lighty, Bermudian Springs, So.

Madelyn McKee, York Catholic, Sr.

Samantha Smith, Delone Catholic, Jr.

Boys

Division I

Runner of the Year: Jakob Rager, Dallastown, Sr.

All-stars

Jackson Gutekunst, Dallastown, Sr.

Parker Keiser, Red Lion, So.

Daniel Naylor, Red Lion, So.

Griffen Ridler, Northeastern, So.

Shernan Singh, South Western, Sr.

Shernel Singh, South Western, Sr.

Division II

Runner of the Year: Matt O'Brien, Susquehannock, Sr.

All-stars

Dylan Cunningham, Kennard-Dale, Sr.

Chase Curry, Eastern York, Sr.

Jensen Glatfelter, Dover, Sr.

Grant Hartman, Susquehannock, Sr.

Caleb Hogan, Dover, So.

Nathan Kenien, York Suburban, Fr.

Steve Miller, West York, Jr.

Neil Oestereich, York Suburban, So.

Division III

Runner of the Year: Peyton Small, Littlestown, Jr.

All-stars

Liam Allen, Delone Catholic, Sr.

Mitchell Bradley, York Catholic, Jr.

Luke Campbell, York Catholic, Jr.

Aden Davis, Delone Catholic, Sr.

Jack Driscoll, York Catholic, Jr.

Parker Sanders, Bermudian Springs, Jr.

Ryan Young, Delone Catholic, So.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: YAIAA cross country: Coaches announce division all-stars, runners of the year