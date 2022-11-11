ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAIAA cross country: Coaches announce division all-stars, runners of the year

By Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 4 days ago

York-Adams cross country coaches selected their boys' and girls' runners of the year and all-stars, based on division.

Here are their selections.

Girls

Division I

Co-Runners of the Year: Kailey Granger, Dallastown, Sr. | Victoria Rodriguez, Dallastown, So.

All-stars

  • Ella Bahn, Spring Grove, Fr.
  • Cali Cook, South Western, Fr.
  • Addison Emenheiser, Dallastown, Fr.
  • Alexis Federline, Dallastown, So.
  • Hayley Green, Central York, Jr.
  • Trista Webster, Red Lion, Jr.

Division II

Runner of the Year: Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock, Sr.

All-stars

  • Charlotte Crowl, Kennard-Dale, Sr.
  • Angelina Hammond, Kennard-Dale, Jr.
  • Summer Hogan, Dover, Sr.
  • Ashley Kline, York Suburban, Fr.
  • Keira Reider, Dover, Fr.
  • Kaydence Strange, Eastern York, Jr.
  • Maren Weaver, York Suburban, Sr.

Division III

Runner of the Year: Madeline Murphy, York Catholic, So.

All-stars

  • Samantha Bealmear, Delone Catholic, Fr.
  • Briana Bradley, York Catholic, Jr.
  • Kaylie Brown, Delone Catholic, Fr.
  • Reagan Cheramie, York Catholic, Sr.
  • Sheila Driscoll, York Catholic, Fr.
  • Livia Lighty, Bermudian Springs, So.
  • Madelyn McKee, York Catholic, Sr.
  • Samantha Smith, Delone Catholic, Jr.

Boys

Division I

Runner of the Year: Jakob Rager, Dallastown, Sr.

All-stars

  • Jackson Gutekunst, Dallastown, Sr.
  • Parker Keiser, Red Lion, So.
  • Daniel Naylor, Red Lion, So.
  • Griffen Ridler, Northeastern, So.
  • Shernan Singh, South Western, Sr.
  • Shernel Singh, South Western, Sr.

Division II

Runner of the Year: Matt O'Brien, Susquehannock, Sr.

All-stars

  • Dylan Cunningham, Kennard-Dale, Sr.
  • Chase Curry, Eastern York, Sr.
  • Jensen Glatfelter, Dover, Sr.
  • Grant Hartman, Susquehannock, Sr.
  • Caleb Hogan, Dover, So.
  • Nathan Kenien, York Suburban, Fr.
  • Steve Miller, West York, Jr.
  • Neil Oestereich, York Suburban, So.

Division III

Runner of the Year: Peyton Small, Littlestown, Jr.

All-stars

  • Liam Allen, Delone Catholic, Sr.
  • Mitchell Bradley, York Catholic, Jr.
  • Luke Campbell, York Catholic, Jr.
  • Aden Davis, Delone Catholic, Sr.
  • Jack Driscoll, York Catholic, Jr.
  • Parker Sanders, Bermudian Springs, Jr.
  • Ryan Young, Delone Catholic, So.

York Daily Record

