ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Quarles optimistic best is yet to come for ETSU football program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Losing is abnormal for George Quarles. When Quarles was the head coach at Maryville High School, he lost only 16 games during his 18 seasons as head coach. As ETSU enters the regular season finale against Mississippi State at 3-7, Quarles is remembering a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU parts ways with head softball coach following 'numerous complaints'

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU parted ways with head softball coach Belinda Hendrix "for cause following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture," according to a news release. ETSU made the announcement Tuesday. Hendrix was head coach for one season. "The...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU women win big at Lafayette

The ETSU women equaled their win total from last season and moved to 2-1 on this season with a 65-45 win at Lafayette. Jiselle Thomas continues to be the breakout star for the new look Bucs, putting up a game high 22 points. Jakhyia Davis added 16 points and seven rebounds in just 17 minutes of action.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU hosted the Tennessee Health Careers Summit and Expo, Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — There's a big need for healthcare workers and East Tennessee State University hosted a program Tuesday, to try and get students in our region interested. The Tennessee Health Careers Summit and Expo showcased health professions and celebrated health as a career path for high...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Gate City fan holds special bond with Blue Devils QB Luke Bledsoe

GATE CITY, Va. — Whether it's holding for his kicker, tossing dimes, or taking the ball himself, Gate City's Luke Bledsoe does whatever called upon Friday Nights. Gate City Head Coach Jeremy Houseright says, "he (Luke) takes control of the offense for us, he’s been a good leader, hard worker."
GATE CITY, VA
wcyb.com

Students in work-based learning programs recognized in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Students in a work-based learning program, were recognized Tuesday, morning by the Kingsport Chamber and Kingsport City Schools. The ceremony was hosted in the stem building lobby at Dobyns Bennett high school. Transition school to work allows students with disabilities to receive hands on training...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school

GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room. A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were...
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Bristol philanthropist Don Nicewonder dies at 84

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Local businessman and philanthropist Don Nicewonder has died. His family said he passed away Saturday at the age of 84, due to a health-related issue, just hours before his 85th birthday. Nicewonder made money in the coal industry, eventually moving to Bristol, Virginia where he created “The Virginian” Golf Club and […]
BRISTOL, VA
Garden & Gun

Tennessee’s Chairmaster

On Jonesborough, Tennessee’s East Main Street, past the courthouse, the antique mart, and the historic little town’s single coffee shop, if you listen closely, you can hear Curtis Buchanan splitting a maple log outside his backyard workshop. Chances are, pieces of that log will become one of the elegant handmade Windsor chairs he turns out there. His creations are displayed in collections at Monticello, the Tennessee State Museum, and the governor’s mansion, and visitors to his shop come from all over—but that’s not why he does it. For Buchanan, it’s all about the tools.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Tony Award-winning “Company” to take the stage at Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The smash hit “Company,” which earned multiple Tony Awards upon its 1970 debut, will show at Tusculum during a six-performance run in November. Friday, Nov. 11 is the opening night for the musical that is told through a 35-year-old bachelor’s perception of navigating and sustaining relationships in his urban American environment. […]
TUSCULUM, TN
WJHL

11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TWRA stresses hunter safety after Monday morning accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said understanding hunter safety is vital after a juvenile was injured in a hunting accident in Washington County. The juvenile was climbing a tree stand on private property Monday when his rifle discharged, resulting in what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries. The TWRA […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Traffic Alert: Tractor Trailer Crash on I-81 in Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash that happened just before 5 p.m. along interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 71 in Sullivan County. Northbound traffic is backed up for several miles, and the northbound lane is closed. No word yet on what caused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy