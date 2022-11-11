Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Quarles optimistic best is yet to come for ETSU football program
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Losing is abnormal for George Quarles. When Quarles was the head coach at Maryville High School, he lost only 16 games during his 18 seasons as head coach. As ETSU enters the regular season finale against Mississippi State at 3-7, Quarles is remembering a...
wcyb.com
ETSU parts ways with head softball coach following 'numerous complaints'
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU parted ways with head softball coach Belinda Hendrix "for cause following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture," according to a news release. ETSU made the announcement Tuesday. Hendrix was head coach for one season. "The...
wcyb.com
ETSU women win big at Lafayette
The ETSU women equaled their win total from last season and moved to 2-1 on this season with a 65-45 win at Lafayette. Jiselle Thomas continues to be the breakout star for the new look Bucs, putting up a game high 22 points. Jakhyia Davis added 16 points and seven rebounds in just 17 minutes of action.
wcyb.com
Officials investigate reported assault of football player Daniel Boone High School
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee, school officials have investigated an assault that was reported by a parent of a Daniel Boone High School football team member, according to a statement issued Tuesday. According to a statement from the school system sent to News 5, the report...
wcyb.com
ETSU hosted the Tennessee Health Careers Summit and Expo, Tuesday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — There's a big need for healthcare workers and East Tennessee State University hosted a program Tuesday, to try and get students in our region interested. The Tennessee Health Careers Summit and Expo showcased health professions and celebrated health as a career path for high...
Appalachian Unsolved: The twin whose bones were found in a box
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — With its abundant gullies, hills, forests and thickets, East Tennessee offers thousands of places to dump a body. In the summer of 1996, a killer knew exactly what to do with Brenda Clark. Someone taped together a large cardboard box and left her in it some...
wcyb.com
Gate City fan holds special bond with Blue Devils QB Luke Bledsoe
GATE CITY, Va. — Whether it's holding for his kicker, tossing dimes, or taking the ball himself, Gate City's Luke Bledsoe does whatever called upon Friday Nights. Gate City Head Coach Jeremy Houseright says, "he (Luke) takes control of the offense for us, he’s been a good leader, hard worker."
wcyb.com
Students in work-based learning programs recognized in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Students in a work-based learning program, were recognized Tuesday, morning by the Kingsport Chamber and Kingsport City Schools. The ceremony was hosted in the stem building lobby at Dobyns Bennett high school. Transition school to work allows students with disabilities to receive hands on training...
wvlt.tv
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room. A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were...
Bristol philanthropist Don Nicewonder dies at 84
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Local businessman and philanthropist Don Nicewonder has died. His family said he passed away Saturday at the age of 84, due to a health-related issue, just hours before his 85th birthday. Nicewonder made money in the coal industry, eventually moving to Bristol, Virginia where he created “The Virginian” Golf Club and […]
Garden & Gun
Tennessee’s Chairmaster
On Jonesborough, Tennessee’s East Main Street, past the courthouse, the antique mart, and the historic little town’s single coffee shop, if you listen closely, you can hear Curtis Buchanan splitting a maple log outside his backyard workshop. Chances are, pieces of that log will become one of the elegant handmade Windsor chairs he turns out there. His creations are displayed in collections at Monticello, the Tennessee State Museum, and the governor’s mansion, and visitors to his shop come from all over—but that’s not why he does it. For Buchanan, it’s all about the tools.
Tony Award-winning “Company” to take the stage at Tusculum
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The smash hit “Company,” which earned multiple Tony Awards upon its 1970 debut, will show at Tusculum during a six-performance run in November. Friday, Nov. 11 is the opening night for the musical that is told through a 35-year-old bachelor’s perception of navigating and sustaining relationships in his urban American environment. […]
11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
fox17.com
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: local co-op helping kids who are homeschooled shine
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the National Home Education Research Institute, the number of parents choosing to homeschool their children is growing!. With more kids at home, many parents are concerned about their kids' social skills. News Fives Kiley Hill visited a local co-op that's making sure students...
TWRA stresses hunter safety after Monday morning accident
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said understanding hunter safety is vital after a juvenile was injured in a hunting accident in Washington County. The juvenile was climbing a tree stand on private property Monday when his rifle discharged, resulting in what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries. The TWRA […]
Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
wcyb.com
Traffic Alert: Tractor Trailer Crash on I-81 in Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash that happened just before 5 p.m. along interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 71 in Sullivan County. Northbound traffic is backed up for several miles, and the northbound lane is closed. No word yet on what caused...
Comments / 7