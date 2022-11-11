ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is proposed to be rebuilt in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Zuppardi's Apizza raises $10,000 for families of fallen Bristol officers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zuppardi's Apizza recently raised $10,000 for the families of two Bristol police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush last month, the restaurant announced Monday. The West Haven-based pizzeria designed a special "Bristol Strong" T-shirt honoring the lives...
BRISTOL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Building on what’s working against Bridgeport violence

Gun violence seems to be up across the nation and Connecticut; why not in Bridgeport?. Recently, many articles have focused on the rise in murders and gun violence. One report states that in the 1990s Bridgeport had the highest number of homicides in Connecticut and that it has declined by more than 50 percent while remaining level for the last decade. Another article cited a drop in crime, but a rise murders. While Connecticut as a state may have had an increase over the last two years, it’s important to look at the numbers and see that the murder rate in Bridgeport did not — even more important is to ask the question, “Why?”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Amity parents write in opposition to ‘diversity’ curriculum

The following letter, signed by 94 parents/citizens, was delivered this week to the Amity Regional School Board and superintendent, which together administer Amity Regional High School and the Orange and Bethany-Woodbridge Middle Schools:. On Oct. 24, the posted agenda for that evening’s meeting of the Amity Regional Board of Education...
ORANGE, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Woman Who Created Website for Grieving Local Family Charged with Larceny 4

Greenwich Police arrested a local woman by warrant on Monday on a charge of Larceny 4 for an incident on Sept 16th. According to Greenwich Police Stephanie Burns Fox, 37, of Greenwich, turned herself in on an active warrant. The warrant stemmed from an incident in which Ms Fox created a website for a grieving family that had just lost their nine-year-old son to brain cancer.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy