ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jurgen Klopp gets touchline ban and £30,000 fine for confrontation with official

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TeST_0j7Zsvho00

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban after the Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine the Liverpool manager for confronting a match official.

Klopp was initially fined £30,000 by an independent regulatory commission over his conduct towards referee Anthony Taylor during the game against Manchester City on October 16.

The FA felt that was too lenient and an independent appeal board has now suspended the German from the touchline with immediate effect.

Liverpool face Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

A statement from the FA read: “An independent Appeal Board has allowed the FA’s appeal against an Independent Regulatory Commission’s sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp.

“As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

“Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted that he breached FA Rule E3 during their Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday, October 16 2022 and received a sanction £30,000.”

The FA launched a new ‘Enough Is Enough’ campaign in September aimed at stamping out abuse of all kinds at all levels of the game.

It is understood the FA feels elite-level managers have an example to set to the grassroots game in terms of what is acceptable behaviour.

Asked the day after the fine whether he felt it was a fair punishment, Klopp said: “Should I have got a ban? I don’t know.

“I never was in the situation, I never had a red card, I didn’t ever have a yellow card as far as I know.

“I’m the wrong person that you should ask. I have no idea about what the usual things are. I had a touchline ban years ago in the Champions League with (Borussia) Dortmund, very similar situation, but obviously the Champions League is slightly different.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

FSA chief praises ‘repentant sinners’ Liverpool for supporter engagement reforms

Football Supporters’​ Association chief executive Kevin Miles praised “repentant sinners” Liverpool, who he views as a potential proof-of-concept model for the necessity of proposed reforms to governance within the game. The Reds were one of six Premier League clubs to initially announce their involvement in the...
newschain

English football will have independent regulator in five years – Tracey Crouch

Tracey Crouch is confident English football will have an independent regulator “in five years’ time” and insists Premier League profits are not at odds with recommended reforms outlined in her independent Fan-Led Review of Football Governance. Next week marks one year since the release of the report...
newschain

Man Utd could sack Ronaldo after outburst but situation not clear-cut – experts

Cristiano Ronaldo could be sacked by Manchester United after criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan, according to leading employment lawyers. In excerpts from the interview – which will only be released in full on Wednesday and Thursday – five-time Ballon d’Or winner...
newschain

Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho withdraws from Portugal Under-21 contention

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has turned his back on Portugal Under-21s after pulling out of their latest squad. The 20-year-old, who moved to England with his family in 2013, had made four appearances for the country of his birth, having previously represented England at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level. Carvalho,...
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Neil Harris urges Lewis Walker to take cup form into league games

Gillingham boss Neil Harris has called on match-winner Lewis Walker to take his cup form into their league campaign. Walker scored the winner for the Gills two minutes from half-time to earn a 1-0 win for his side against AFC Fylde in their FA Cup first-round replay. The 23-year-old has...
newschain

Sacked, transferred or kept? What next for Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview has left his future in question. The Portugal international was already eyeing the exit at Old Trafford and his public attack on the club’s hierarchy looks like the next stage in his attempts to engineer a move away. A statement from...
newschain

I don’t think he will play – Virgil van Dijk sympathises with Sadio Mane

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk admits he feels for former Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane in his battle to be fit for the World Cup. The Dutch face Senegal in their opening group match on Monday but Van Dijk does not expect to see Mane, who left Anfield for Bayern Munich in the summer, lining up against him as the forward is doubtful with an injury to his right fibula.
newschain

Six killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided and crashed during a Dallas air show on Saturday, officials said. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted: “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday’s Wings Over Dallas air show incident.”
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Bobby Wilkinson proud of Weymouth despite FA Cup knockout at AFC Wimbledon

Bobby Wilkinson was beaming with pride despite seeing his Weymouth side lose 3-1 to AFC Wimbledon in their FA Cup first-round replay at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. There were 561 Terras fans that travelled to South London to support their National League South team and they were by far the better side during a goalless first half.
newschain

England welcome surprise visitor and Lennon retires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 15. Football. England had a surprise visitor before heading off to Qatar. Raheem Sterling was still dreaming. They...
newschain

Gillingham overcome AFC Fylde in FA Cup replay thanks to Lewis Walker strike

Gillingham avoided an FA Cup upset as Lewis Walker struck the winner in a hard-fought 1-0 first-round replay victory over National League North side AFC Fylde. The hosts’ passage into round two could have been made a lot more comfortable had Scott Kashket not missed a penalty after 10 minutes having been fouled by Fylde captain Alex Whitmore.
newschain

My most difficult moment – Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on death of newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo said the death of his newborn son in April was “the most difficult moment” of his life. In the latest excerpt of his interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, the 37-year-old spoke about more personal moments having heavily criticised Manchester United in previous clips. Ronaldo’s girlfriend...
newschain

Youthful Derby ease into FA Cup second round after seeing off Torquay

A youthful Derby breezed into the FA Cup second round following a 5-0 replay victory over National League strugglers Torquay. Mark Ellis’ own goal, a William Osula effort – to add to the brace he bagged during initial contest in Devon – and Liam Thompson’s first-ever senior strike had the hosts firmly in the ascendancy at the break.
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he’s been ‘betrayed’ by Man Utd and is being forced out

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club. The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast this week on TalkTV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy