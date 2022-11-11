ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton nominates Minerva official to fill administrator role

By Alan Ashworth, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

A Minerva Village official is on track to become Norton's new administrator, replacing Robert Fowler in the important city position.

On Nov. 1, Norton City Council considered an ordinance to approve Mayor Mike Zita's appointment of Philip J. Turske, current administrator for the Stark County village. Barring unforeseen objections, the council is expected to pass the ordinance at its meeting on Monday.

Fowler is moving on to become assistant manager in Mentor, a city of 47,450 in Lake County, nearly four times the size of Norton. His official departure date is in December. Mentor City Manager Kenneth J. Filipiak cited Fowler's administrative experience and economic development success in a recent news release announcing his appointment.

The Norton position will pay $90,000 per year to start.

Turske told the Beacon Journal that if he's approved, the position will represent a significant career advancement for him. As a small community of about 3,700 residents, Minerva has fewer areas for professional growth than the 12,000-resident Norton.

"There are a lot of opportunities (in Norton)," he said.

Turske has been Minerva's administrator since September 2019, and previously worked as contract and grant administrator for Lorain, where Fowler worked as director of public safety and service before coming to Norton.

Turske said he's developed extensive experience with economic development in Minerva while capturing grants and managing infrastructure projects.

"I feel like I would bring a very solid, good experience to Norton," he said. "I look forward to the challenge."

Eleven individuals submitted applications for the Norton position.

Fowler is leaving after five years at the helm, having brought new business and residential development to the city.

During his time as administrator, a Barberton Brookside Golf Course became one of the area's largest residential projects, with 488 new units planned, most of them single-family homes. Although the development has been criticized by some residents and council members for its high-density housing, the relatively lower-priced homes have attracted homebuyers looking to move to the city.

Norton Mayor Mike Zita and council members have both cited Fowler's ability to lure businesses and developers to the city as a key strength of the departing administrator.

Turske received his master's in public policy from the Pepperdine University School of Public Policy in Malibu, California. He said he's honed his economic development skills in the village and has managed significant infrastructure development in the city.

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him ataashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

