Thurman, IA

Complex

Four Missing Men Found Dismembered in River, Allegedly Wanted to ‘Hit a Lick’

Four Oklahoma men who had gone missing earlier in October were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River, according to police. Per The New York Times, the four men, identified as Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, were last heard from on Oct. 3. Police Chief Joe Prentice said the four men had all been killed by gunshots to the head before being dismembered, and added that investigators believed the friends planned to “commit some type of criminal act” after they departed Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9.
OKMULGEE, OK
TheDailyBeast

Police Refuse to Describe Horror Discovery of Missing Woman Alexis Gabe

Investigators needed a forensic odontologist to identify missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, whose partial remains were discovered last week, police said in a press conference Monday. “Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into specifics of what exact remains were recovered.” Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 after she didn’t return home from her ex-boyfriend’s house. A visitor from Alaska made...
OAKLEY, CA
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
CELINA, TX
KTLA

‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood

A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead.  Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
HARTLAND, WI
The Independent

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
