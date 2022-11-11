Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.Jason MortonThurman, IA
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, NebraskaCJ CoombsAtchison County, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
Complex
Four Missing Men Found Dismembered in River, Allegedly Wanted to ‘Hit a Lick’
Four Oklahoma men who had gone missing earlier in October were found dead and dismembered in Deep Fork River, according to police. Per The New York Times, the four men, identified as Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, were last heard from on Oct. 3. Police Chief Joe Prentice said the four men had all been killed by gunshots to the head before being dismembered, and added that investigators believed the friends planned to “commit some type of criminal act” after they departed Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Chilling details after girl, 5, found dead and mom makes horror confession to hospital staff about what’s in her truck
CHILLING details have emerged after a five-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother. Cops were rushed to Spring Creek Park in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday after the 35-year-old woman drove to hospital with the tot's body in her truck. In a briefing with reporters, Sgt. Ben...
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Police Refuse to Describe Horror Discovery of Missing Woman Alexis Gabe
Investigators needed a forensic odontologist to identify missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, whose partial remains were discovered last week, police said in a press conference Monday. “Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into specifics of what exact remains were recovered.” Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 after she didn’t return home from her ex-boyfriend’s house. A visitor from Alaska made...
Mississippi police follow dog carrying human arm to headless human remains
Jackson police will continue to investigate the crime and follow leads at a number of locations in relation to the headless remains discovered in a house in the woods.
Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car
A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
Minor allegedly kidnapped, beaten, bound, and abandoned under tree by 2 adults
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- Two people from Alabama were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor and transporting her across state lines from Alabama to Florida, where they beat and bound her under a tree. According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Woman found dead in truck with shoelace around her neck after teen allegedly hits semitruck and flees
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested after police reportedly found a dead body in a truck bed as they searched for information following a minor car accident. According to the Macomb County prosecutor, on Thursday, Oct. 27, Stephen Freeman was reportedly driving a truck when he collided...
St Louis high school teacher died after stepping in front of gunman and kids during mass shooting
A TEACHER died after heroically stepping in between a school shooter and her students during a massacre that also killed a teen girl. Jean Kucska, 61, was shot dead on Monday by 19-year-old Orlando Harris, a former student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri.
Oklahoma Friends Were ‘Chopped In Half At Their Waist’ Before Dumped In River, Victim's Mother Says
Although a person of interest is in custody in Florida, no one has been charged with the grisly quadruple murder of Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks, and brothers Billy and Mark Chastain of Okmulgee. The mystery continues surrounding four friends in Oklahoma whose dismembered bodies were found in a river. Four...
The Unthinkable Story of Elisabeth Fritzl: A Case of Incest and Abuse
Representative Image of Reporting after arrestingWikimedia Commons. The unthinkable story of Elisabeth Fritzl is a case of incest and abuse that is so horrific, it's hard to believe it happened. In this post, we'll take a closer look at the story and the effects it had on Elisabeth and her family.
Horrifying details as teenager Wendy Stephens missing for 36 years is Green River Killer Gary Ridgway’s youngest victim
A 14-YEAR-old girl who ran away from her Denver home 36 years ago has been identified as a notorious serial killer's youngest victim. The so-called Green River Killer confessed to 71 murders - but some cops think his actual number of victims is even higher. Wendy Marie Stephens ran away...
Woman found hogtied and covered in blood on bridge after cop heard her screams for help near construction site
A TERRIFIED woman was found hogtied with shoelaces and drenched in blood after a cop heard her hysterical screams for help. The victim was rescued after the officer who was responding to another call near a construction site heard her blood-curdling cries and alerted the authorities. The woman was allegedly...
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood
A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening […]
Quinton Simon live updates — Police give update on mom Leilani Simon after she’s named as suspect in missing son case
POLICE have shared an update on the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon at a press briefing today. Quinton Simon's mother, Lelani Simon, is still the prime and sole suspect in his disappearance. However, authorities shared that she has not been charged, and officials still believe she is not a...
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
Missouri Woman, 22, Indicted for Murder of Man Who ‘Was Music’ and Had a ‘Heart of Gold’
A Missouri woman was recently indicted for the murder of man who was killed in early summer of this year. A man was also indicted for relatively minor crimes in connection with the slaying. McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, stands accused of one count each of murder in the second degree,...
Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted
HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead. Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0