‘Thicker, curvy’ women denied entry to bar; rant goes viral on social media

By Vivian Chow, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago
(KTLA) – Two women who are models and social media influencers say they were denied entry into a popular Los Angeles nightclub because of their size.

Ella Halikas said a bouncer told her and fellow “curvy” model Alexa Jay that they couldn’t follow their friends into The Highlight Room in Hollywood.

“(Alexa) asked him, ‘Hey what’s going on? I’m actually with that party you just let in,’ and he said, ‘I know,’ and looked her up and down and said, ‘Not tonight,’” Halikas recounted.

The women shared their story on social media and said it has resonated with women all over the country who have experienced similar discrimination.

“We’re tired of playing safe. We’re tired of just letting this happen and not speaking up about it,” Halikas said in an Instagram post.

“It was so dehumanizing,” said Jay. “It was like we were being looked through. If you experienced any type of discrimination like this, you know exactly how horrible and disgusting it feels, and we are no longer letting this fly.”

The women believe this problem goes beyond one nightclub. Halikas said she has received thousands of messages from other plus-sized women sharing similar stories of being turned away from bars and nightclubs.

“One of my plus-sized friends went to a club in New York City and they said, ‘Everyone else can come in,'” said Halikas. “They let in all her thin friends, got to her and said, ‘You can’t get in.’ She asked, ‘Why?’ and he goes, ‘If you want to come in, pay $4,000.'”

Halikas said her career as a model had put her on runways and on the pages of Sports Illustrated magazine, but it still didn’t stop her from being turned away.

“It felt like we were alone,” said Halikas. “It felt like we were plucked out of a crowd, and I just felt like we need to share this because it’s not about us not getting into the Highlight Room. We don’t care. It’s the bigger picture of how many girls face this every single day. It was discrimination — 100 percent.”

The Tao Group, operators of The Highlight Room, responded to the incident by saying:

“We are aware of Ella and Alexa’s experience. The doorman on this particular evening worked for a third-party promotion company and we’ve removed this individual from the door effective immediately. We have made several attempts to resolve the issue directly with Ella and Alexa and even scheduled a meeting within days to address their experience which they unfortunately cancelled. Our company does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are always appreciative of feedback on our operations and continue to work on how to improve our guest experience.”

The women say they’re open to meeting with the Tao Group, but say they don’t believe just firing one doorman is enough. They’re hoping to work on systemic change in the industry while inspiring and empowering other plus-sized women.

G
3d ago

Find some new friends. They left you standing there. The club however does have the right to refuse service to anyone.

T Bolton
3d ago

seems like every woman and their grandma, self declaring to be the next top model. This social media has created soo many delusional womens.

Dgro Uriel
3d ago

I think the bigger issue here is obesity, its not natural at all, we're not meant to have so much weight to where we can't move or live a healthy life, I myself was getting to 400 lbs and, im on a weight loss journey myself I'm down to 285 last I checked, I mean be who you wanna be more power to you, but just know that living overweight, and making it a talking point and a status quo isn't gonna fix the issue at hand which is obesity, it's only gonna promote self loathing, and laziness all self harm no self improvement, let's actually make a change with actions not with words, if it makes you feel uncomfortable when someone talks about your weight then may try to look within and realize it's a wake up call, it's time for you to do right by you, and lose some pounds.

