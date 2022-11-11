Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Anthony Johnson: Former UFC title challenger dies aged 38 after battling illness
Former UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson has died at the age of 38 following a battle with illness.The American competed in the UFC between 2007 and 2012, then again from 2014 until 2017.Johnson, nicknamed “Rumble”, challenged for the light heavyweight title in 2015 and 2017, losing to Daniel Cormier by submission on both occasions.After leaving the UFC for the second time, Johnson fought once more, competing in Bellator in May 2021 and winning via second-round knockout.Johnson, who is regarded as one of the hardest punchers in mixed martial arts history, fought a number of world champions during his career,...
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
Video: Nate Diaz Gets Into Skirmish with Conor McGregor Ally Dillon Danis After UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into a brief altercation with Dillon Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor, after UFC 281. This past Saturday, UFC marked its return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions. The card featured the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the main event. Danis, a resident of the area, was in attendance for the event and ran into trouble right after it concluded.
Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira
UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
TMZ.com
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (Video)
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier's foul play accusations at UFC 281: 'I ain't a cheater'
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler has issued his response to Dustin Poirier’s accusations after UFC 281. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) denied malice or intentional foul play on his part during his thrilling war against Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), which was the Fight of the Night winner.
Yardbarker
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”
Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York. Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard: Tommy Fury fight and all bouts tonight
Tommy Fury is back in the boxing ring this weekend, as the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson fights on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji.Before boxing legend Mayweather faces YouTube star Deji in Dubai, Fury will take on a last-minute new opponent in a bid to remain unbeaten as a professional.FOLLOW LIVE: Mayweather vs Deji – latest fight updatesFury, 23, last fought on the undercard of Tyson’s successful WBC title defence against Dillian Whyte, which took place at London’s Wembley Stadium in April.The younger Fury outpointed Daniel Bocianski to move to 8-0, four months after pulling out of...
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji results: Tommy Fury decisions Rolly Lambert in snoozefest beneath shower of boos and Jake Paul trash talk
Tommy Fury and Rolly Lambert squared off in a 175-pound boxing match today (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in the co-main event of the “Mayweather vs. Deji” pay-per-view event. Fury circled and stuck jabs to begin the fight. The fighters were...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
MMA Fighting
Video: John Fury rips off T-shirt, Tommy Fury rages after Jake Paul relentlessly heckles exhibition
Jake Paul mercilessly heckled Tommy Fury from ringside at the Global Titans boxing event, setting off a wild scene as coach John Fury ripped off his T-shirt and Tommy Fury tried to charge the social media influencer turned boxer. Tommy Fury faced last-second replacement opponent Rolly Lambert after allegedly badly...
