ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-Courier

Route 14 reopening in Portage County following crash

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaZKD_0j7Zs2gS00

State Route 14, just south of State Route 5, was expected to reopen shortly following a crash, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said at about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The dispatcher said she did not believe there were any injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Man killed in Geauga County hit-and-run crash; suspect's vehicle since located

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 23-year-old man is dead following an early-morning crash in Geauga County that authorities say was the result of a hit-and-run. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tyler Davis was driving his Honda Pioneer utility vehicle northbound on Munn Road in Auburn Township when he was hit from behind by another vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Pioneer went off the west side of the road and was ejected from his seat, and after sustaining "life-threatening injuries" eventually died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
CBS Philly

Car accident in Mercer County injures several people

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning car accident in Mercer County has reportedly injured several people. Police are investigating the scene and say it's pretty early in the investigation to determine precisely what happened.   Multiple police units are investigating what led to this early Sunday morning crash. The crash was so significant, traffic lights and trees were knocked over. The city is on the scene Sunday morning removing the branches and clearing the roads.  The area between South Stockton Street and Armory Drive remains blocked off.  Meanwhile, sources tell CBS3 this crash, involving multiple cars, happened just around 2 a.m. on East State Street. Six to eight people were injured.  CBS3 is still waiting to learn about any potential fatalities, the ages of the victims and the extent of injuries.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Hit-skip Auburn Township crash kills 23-year-old driver

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 23-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to OSHP, around 12:30 a.m. they received a tip of a serious crash involving a utility vehicle being struck from behind. Officers said the 2016...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH
whbc.com

East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township. The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering. There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon...
EAST SPARTA, OH
WFMJ.com

Semi crashes on I-80 eastbound at Route 11 in Austintown

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a crash in Austintown on I-80 eastbound lanes involving semi-trucks near state Route 11. Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene. I-80 Eastbound is down to one lane and a semi is on its side. OSP tells 21 News that the driver of the semi was issued a citation for failure to control.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren police updates on three recent homicides in city

During a Warren police press conference Monday, updates were issued on three recent homicides within the city. According to the police, victim 36-year-old Lee Lambert of Austintown was killed at what police say was his girlfriend's home at 1919 Charles Ave. SE at 5:46 pm on November 7. Police charged...
WARREN, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy