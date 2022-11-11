ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aberdeen to leave it late with Jonny Hayes ahead of Dundee United clash

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Aberdeen will make a late decision on Jonny Hayes ahead of their cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United.

Hayes is very close to fitness following a groin injury but will not be rushed back unless 100 per cent.

Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Dante Polvara both remain on the sidelines.

United are set to be without former Dons defender Charlie Mulgrew.

The 35-year-old is close to fitness following a thigh injury but is unlikely to be risked before the mid-season break.

Liam Fox will have to decide whether to field Australia left-back Aziz Behich and Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt ahead of their World Cup trips.

