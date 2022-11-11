ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No change to Celtic squad for Ross County clash

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Cinch Premiership leaders Celtic have no fresh injuries for the visit of Ross County.

Captain Callum McGregor remains out with a knee injury.

Fellow midfielder James McCarthy is missing with a hamstring problem.

The visitors will not get any of their injured players back for the trip to Glasgow.

Defender Jack Baldwin missed the midweek win over Hibernian after suffering a knock in the victory over St Mirren days earlier.

Ross Callachan (hamstring), Ben Paton (knee), Ben Purrington (ankle), Connor Randall (broken leg) and Alex Samuel (knee) are also still missing.

