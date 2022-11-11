Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings
After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot. Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll.
UCLA football having successful season but attendance still lacking
Sitting at 8-2, the UCLA Bruins are having one of their best seasons in a longtime. Led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and runningback Zach Charbonnet, the Bruins have put together exciting performances for their fans to watch almost every week. The only thing though, most of UCLA's fans have been watching the team's games at home or from a bar. The school is reportedly on the verge of reporting its lowest attendance record in 40 years: just over 36,000 per game at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, according to the New York Times.Saturday night the Bruins hosted Arizona in a conference game....
thecomeback.com
Chip Kelly under heavy scrutiny after stunning loss
UCLA’s football team lost its first five games under Chip Kelly in 2018. While the Bruins have seen more success on the field since that rough start, Kelly had never managed to get his record at UCLA to above .500. But Kelly had managed to get his record to even .500 (26-26) heading into Saturday night’s game against Arizona.
footballscoop.com
Whittier College decides to shut down football program
The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks - NHL (11/15/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
With a couple of days off in the sun, the Detroit Red Wings continue their trip through California on Tuesday night, getting set to take on the struggling, but youthful and entertaining Anaheim Ducks. The Red Wings began in their road trip in Hollywood this past Saturday against the Los...
Daily Nexus
Men’s soccer triumphs in double OT thriller
Saturday night saw the No. 2 seed Gauchos take on the No. 3 UC Irvine Anteaters in the Big West Semifinals. UC Santa Barbara broke through in the second overtime and secured a 2-1 victory and is consequently moving onto the Big West Finals. The scoring was kicked off in...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football semifinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
CIF football semifinal football games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Alamitos vs. Mater Dei, Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Vista Lago at Northwood (tentative, Irvine Stadium) Division 9. Norte Vista at Laguna Beach. San Dimas at Diamond Bar.
Bishop Diego hands El Modena first loss in CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal thriller
Bishop Diego defeats El Modena 31-21 in a CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal. The post Bishop Diego hands El Modena first loss in CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal thriller appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
Bass widens lead over Caruso in Los Angeles mayor's race latest numbers
Karen Bass has widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race according to new numbers released Monday.
Dodger Stadium Candle is On Sale
Ever wonder what Dodger Stadium smells like? Wonder no more
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
Bass Leads Caruso in Mayoral Race as More Ballots Will Be Counted Today
Another update in the vote count was scheduled for Monday in the Los Angeles mayoral race, in which Congresswoman Karen Bass is sitting on a lead of more than 9,000 votes over developer Rick Caruso.
iebusinessdaily.com
Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap
Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
Nas’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized
The Calabasas home of the "King's Disease III" rapper was burglarized over the weekend. Police are investigating.
MLive
