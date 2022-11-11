Canned pumpkin is available all year round (unlike the fresh kind, which seem to be a September through November thing), so this recipe is actually something you'd have no trouble making in April or July if you so desire, but developer Jessica Morone says she feels that "the flavors in this baked french toast are all so warm and perfect for the cooler autumn weather." Besides the pumpkin and the pumpkin pie spice, which is supplemented by additional cinnamon and nutmeg, there is one other typical fall flavor Morone is making use of here: maple extract. "It goes really well with the pumpkin," she explains, plus she also feels that it adds more flavor than vanilla on its own.

