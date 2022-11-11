Eight months after winning the Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain has set her return to the Broadway stage in one of the greatest roles in the theatre. Under the direction of Tony nominee Jamie Lloyd, the actress will star as Nora Helmer in a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic “ A Doll’s House.” In their announcement, the New York Times shares that a spring 2023 opening date, theatre, and additional casting have not yet been revealed. For this reinvigorated take on the nineteenth-century play, Lloyd has teamed up with Off-Broadway scribe Amy Herzog, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist who...

