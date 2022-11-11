Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
WR Kenny Golladay returns to Giants lineup and gets benched
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may have hit another low point in his career with the Giants on Sunday when he was benched for the second half of New York's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. There was some hope the 29-year-old veteran would start...
MySanAntonio
Texas All-Star lefty Pérez accepts $19.65M qualifying offer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Texas Rangers before Tuesday's deadline. Pérez returned to the Rangers on a $4 million contract before the start of spring training earlier this year. He went 12-8 with a career-best 2.89 ERA in 32 starts.
Comments / 0