Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
Taylor Heinicke is 3-1 in games he's started for the Washington Commanders this season, including a massive 32-21 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles Win!
Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the storied New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis to notch their first ever Super Bowl victory!. This morning, thats all that matters. Here’s how various media outlets saw the Eagles performance Sunday evening (highlights are added for effect):. Zach Berman...
Cowboys WATCH: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
Washington knows it'll need to do everything possible to keep Jalen Hurts from taking over the game again if the Commanders are going to win on 'Monday Night Football.' And the Cowboys will be watching ...
Cowboys: 'Playoff Lock' After Shocking Results with Packers and Eagles?
Even after the gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, ESPN's FPI indicates the Cowboys are still in good shape.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Commanders vs. Eagles
Divisional games are never a lay-up, but oddsmakers don't appear to have many concerns about the Philadelphia Eagles this week when they host the Washington Commanders in Philadelphia. Philly is 8-0, looking dominant in the majority of their victories up until last week. After being tied with the Houston Texans...
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on MNF
The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
Video: Refs Missed Blatant Facemask Penalty In Eagles-Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to overcome a brutal missed call in order to come back and win tonight. Early in the fourth quarter, officials missed a blatant facemask on Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis as he brought down Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert fumbled on the play, and Davis recovered.
Chase Young, Commanders troll Eagles in locker room after win
First the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Next, some of their players rubbed it in. The Commanders won 32-21 to improve to 5-5, while handing the 8-1 Eagles their first loss of the season. After getting the win, the Commanders played Meek Mill’s...
Tri-City Herald
‘My Mother Would’ve Been Proud’: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Delivers Emotional Speech After Eagles Win
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivered probably the shortest postgame speech of the season after their big 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... but it also was possibly the most powerful one he'll give all season. "My mother would've been proud," Rivera said as...
Eagles Struggling Against Washington, Trail 20-14 at Halftime
The defense's inability to get off the field on third down and stop the run led to a big advantage in time of possession, resulting in the first time this year Philly trails at the break
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie tailgates with fans outside Lincoln Financial Field
Some faithful fans arrived before sunrise Monday and tailgated all day long before the Eagles-Commanders matchup.
Philadelphia Phillies reportedly pursuing top shortstop in MLB free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to get back to the World Series in 2023, and are reportedly targeting one of
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles and the great ’strength of schedule’ debate
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.
Philadelphia Eagles aim for 9-0 in game against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Birds are back at the Linc Monday night in a prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.The Eagles are still flying high as the only undefeated team in the NFL right now. And they're looking to keep that streak going.After a mini bye week, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field.The Commanders are in the bottom four of the league this season. They're currently 4-5.Many fans were looking forward to seeing former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz Monday night, but he's out with...
Larry Csonka celebrates Eagles loss as 1972 Dolphins remain NFL's only undefeated team
On Monday night, the Washington Commanders ensured those Dolphins’ special place in league lore by finally handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Darius Slay's Hilarious Explanation for Why He Didn't Become a Wide Receiver
Slay's hilarious explanation for why he didn't become a WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s hard to tell when Darius Slay is serious because he’s always laughing, yelling, screaming and carrying on about something or other. So when he says that the Eagles’ cornerbacks have better...
Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
Yardbarker
Unbelieveable scoring stat about Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It...
