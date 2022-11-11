ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Business survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off

By Cindy Gonzalez
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhX36_0j7Zq1s900

Business office park in west Omaha. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off.

“Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they don’t think it’s a temporary thing. They’re expecting this increase to hold.”

More growth than shrinkage planned

Another interesting twist: Half of the businesses surveyed want to maintain office space not only for in-house workers but for remote workers on the occasion they report to the office.

A woman works at her laptop computer from home. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

For the most part, the respondents had not shrunk their physical digs in the wake of COVID-19. Rather, nearly 90% said they hadn’t changed the square footage since the pandemic hit in early 2020. Just over 7% said they increased it, and 3.7% reduced their physical quarters.

When asked about the coming year, nearly 11% anticipated their office space growing compared to only 3% that said they’d likely go smaller.

Newly released, the report — titled “Nebraska Space Use Survey: The Influence of the COVID-19 Pandemic” — was prepared by Thompson and Mitch Herian, both of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Exploring attitudes, trends

It was done on behalf of the Nebraska Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration to explore attitudes toward remote work and changing space needs of service businesses.

Discussing the findings

The Bureau of Business Research will conduct a webinar Nov. 18, noon to 12:45 p.m, to discuss the survey’s findings.

Registration is open to the public.

Types of businesses involved in the survey included finance, information, professional, educational support and technical services.

Not covered by the survey were goods-producing businesses, retailers, transportation or health care businesses.

About 300 questionnaires were answered, for a response rate of nearly 19%. The sampling represented various sizes and locations. About 58% of respondents said they owned the property in which their business operated.

In-person work still highly valued

Among notable findings:

  • Of businesses surveyed, nearly 28% have become more comfortable allowing remote work since the onset of the pandemic, and about 13% were less so. The remaining 59% said their feelings hadn’t changed.
  • The comfort level was greater in urban areas. About 35% of the respondents in Omaha or Lincoln have become more at ease with remote work, compared to 19% from smaller areas.
  • Even as comfort grew, a clear majority of nearly 79% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that in-person work is vital to the company’s operations.

Catherine Lang, NBDC executive director, said the data collected provides a way to benchmark attitudes about remote work moving forward.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way Nebraskans work forever,” she said.

A leveling off

According to the survey, a vast majority of employees, more than 80%, still worked full time in the office, but a marked increase worked remotely.

Offices in a pocket of west Omaha. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

The share of those working at home at least part of the time jumped from nearly 11% pre-COVID to today’s about 17%. The survey period closed in September.

Looking ahead a year, though, respondents anticipated no real change in the percentage of remote workers, showing at least a short-term leveling off of the phenomenon.

“Elon Musk aside,” quipped Thompson, “it’s interesting that the growth in remote work seems like it can be maintained.”

The quip referred to Musk’s order this week to the staff of his recently purchased Twitter social network. The billionaire said he was ending the work-from-anywhere arrangement in place when he took over, and would grant exceptions case-by-case.

Takeaways

Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research, said that among the survey’s bigger take-aways was that many businesses leaders wanted to maintain physical space for their workers on the occasion they showed up in person. And, he said, it was notable that the increase in remote working and manager comfort level “hasn’t actually translated into a widespread reduction in the use of office space.”

One potential reason that businesses are not planning change may be logistical, the study leaders said. Among the 58% of respondents who own their work site, 67% do not lease to other tenants, raising the possibility that they could have difficulty altering the amount of space, especially since the pandemic.

Thompson said the increased comfort level with remote working might be driven in part by the labor shortage, and by employers wanting to be sensitive and responsive to employee wishes.

“Certainly with the challenges in hiring recently,” Thompson said, “they have extra incentive to be open-minded.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Business survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
klin.com

Nebraska Hospitals Facing Tough Financial Pressures

Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a number of challenges due to a number of factors, including record inflation, workforce challenges, and difficulty in placing patients. Reimbursements rates are not keeping pace with inflation, and payers have begun cutting telehealth payments in half of what they were previously reimbursing during the pandemic.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska health care leaders offer insights into hospital financial pressures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - On Tuesday, health care leaders from around Nebraska held a briefing to discuss the challenges hospitals are facing financially. Some of those challenges include record inflation, workforce challenges, payer cuts to reimbursements, reimbursement rates not keeping pace with inflation, and difficulty placing patients at hospital. According...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

RTG Medical: FACES of Omaha 2022

RTG Medical has much to celebrate. The 20-year-old health care staffing agency—which connects health care professionals with temporary positions in facilities across the country—is readying to move into a new 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters at Highway 275 and Highway 30 in Fremont. “It will house all of our recruiters...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska experts say divided Congress could mean lower inflation rates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska experts believe that a divided Congress might actually benefit the economy and reduce inflation. “What we sometimes see is they both block each other’s spending initiatives and that leads to overall spending growth slowing down,” said Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for a controversial Omaha housing development will not be moving forward. Called 46 Dodge, the project was expected to go up southwest of 46th and Dodge streets, announced back in 2019. Plans included nearly 300 apartment units on five floors, above a three-story parking garage.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Historic locomotives travel through southern Nebraska panhandle

LODGEPOLE - A portion of the Union Pacific Railroad's heritage fleet cruised through the southern Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. The Challenger No. 3985, TTT-6 No. 5511, Centennial No. 6936, and several passenger rail cars left steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday. They were donated to the non-profit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America this month.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week

As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

A cold and snowy week ahead

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
KINGSLEY, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Hammering out details of Nebraska’s Voter ID law won’t be easy, lawmaker says

LINCOLN — Now that the Nebraska Constitution is going to be amended to require valid photo identification to vote, the Legislature is tasked with hammering out details of the actual Voter ID law. And it’s poised to be among the nation’s strictest.  “There’s a lot of different, possible versions of what can come out of […] The post Hammering out details of Nebraska’s Voter ID law won’t be easy, lawmaker says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts

In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash

The public will be able to give input at meetings set for December. Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed. Omaha streetcar plans head to City Council this week.
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.

Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
987
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy