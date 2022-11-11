ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 162

Guest
4d ago

His actions in my OPINION ...just shows you what a foolish WEIRDO he is, he should be fired NEXT! The billions he spent on Twitter could have housed and fed many, many people in dire need.

Reply(19)
23
Phineas Gage
4d ago

No worries! Tomorrow they'll unveil a BRAND NEW triple checkmark verification system.. (*then abandon it after 48 hours, and try something totally different 😄)

Reply(1)
9
DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

Elon don’t turn into another Rupert Murdoch. The Murdochs: Empire of Influence. Rupert Murdoch is a fascist using faux entertainment to destroy the USA for power and profit. Murdochs need to go back to Australia. Faux entertainment isn’t legally news. In the same category as Jerry springer. 😅😂🤣

Reply(1)
7
Related
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Sends ‘Dire’ 2:30 A.M. Email to Remaining Twitter Staff

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday ended the company’s work-from-anywhere policy in his first email to staff, saying any exceptions to the ban would have to be personally approved by him. He told workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs at the company that they should prepare themselves for “difficult times ahead” and said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about how economic trends are set to hit a company like Twitter, which depends on advertising revenues. All employees will now be expected to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week effective immediately. “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote in the email, adding that he wants subscriptions to ultimately account for half of Twitter’s revenue.
The Verge

Elon Musk says he fired engineer who corrected him on Twitter

Twitter has seen thousands of layoffs, departures, and resignations since Elon Musk took over, but one of the latest staffing changes appears to have been personal — the company’s new CEO tweeted that Eric Frohnhoefer, an employee who had publicly argued with him on the platform, had been fired.
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Business Insider

Laid-off Twitter employees claim in a lawsuit that the company 'persuaded' them not to look for new jobs in the run-up to Elon Musk's takeover

Laid-off employees claim Twitter "persuaded" them not to job hunt in the runup to its acquisition. They said Twitter responded to staff's concerns about layoffs by reassuring them about severance packages. But after being laid off, they weren't given the severance promised, they said in legal filings. Laid-off Twitter employees...
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
NBC News

NBC News

538K+
Followers
60K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy