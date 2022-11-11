ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

Tri-City area on lookout for possibility of tornadoes Friday

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago

WAKEFIELD — The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Dinwiddie County Friday afternoon as the state deals with the after-effects of Hurricane Nicole that struck Florida's Atlantic Coast earlier and made its way up the Southeast.

2:41 p.m.

Tornado warnings extended to 3 p.m. for areas around Waverly; and 3:15 p.m. in southeast Chesterfield County.

2:03 p.m.

1:15 p.m.

Warnings were issued for the McKenney, DeWitt and Sutherland areas of the county that radar indicated the possibility of tornadoes touching down. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of any activity on the ground in that area.

All of central Virginia was put under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Friday. NWS indicated that the greatest probability for tornadic activity appeared to be in areas well south and east of Petersburg.

A tornado watch means that weather conditions are favorable for spawning tornadoes so citizens should be on the lookout. A warning indicates that a tornado has been picked up on radar and encourages people to take shelter.

This is a developing story.

