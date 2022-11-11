ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

3 teens killed in Hwy. 91 crash

 4 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Three teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed the fatalities of Cayden Britt, 15; Dailan Jennings, 16; and Evan Magana, 15. A fourth teen, the driver, was critically injured and transported to an area hospital. Two of the deceased passengers and the driver were students at Susan Moore High School.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m., and the roadway was closed for an extended amount of time.

Nothing further is available until Alabama State Troopers release their report.

