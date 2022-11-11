ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Hutch Post

Election returns from November 8, 2022

Editor's Note: These election returns are as complete as those provided to Hutch Post by the Kansas Secretary of State's office and the Reno County Elections Office and updated as quickly as we can. All election results are not final until the canvass, which in Reno County will be Nov. 17.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Spam answers the call – ‘Bring us some figgy pudding’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The makers of Spam have come up with a new product for the holidays. It’s a take on a holiday food most of us have heard about but never tried. Think of the song “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” After you get past the first verse, the song is about […]
kmuw.org

As Wichita looks to regulate short-term rentals, some ask: What about long-term ones?

Following a shooting at a Crown Heights Airbnb last year, Wichita is considering new regulations for short-term rentals in the city. The proposed policy would require short-term rental owners to get a license and have their property inspected every two years. The city is also considering limiting short-term rentals from being within 600 feet, or about one city block, of one another.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Local officer, area deputy graduate from KLETC

Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Gary Warner, class coordinator for the 301st basic training class, expressed his appreciation for the graduates and acknowledged the many challenges they overcame throughout their training.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

A new hair salon opened up in Andover Nov. 4 with a motto of ‘Hair care for every kid.’ Specializing in kids cuts, this salon goes above and beyond for your little ones. Kids Cuts, located at 324 W Central Ave is putting a new spin on hair salons in the community. They’re specifically geared towards and decorated for kids 17 years and younger. With salon seats in shapes like unicorn and cars, video games to play while in the chair, a play corner in the waiting area, cartoons on the TV and a patient staff, your young ones are bound to love their visit.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Group helping to house homeless veterans

Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 19 hours ago. In...
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Marriages and Divorces Oct. 24-Nov. 11

NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Oct. 24-Nov. 11. Chad Wayne Shaffer and Brittney Michelle CarsonSkyler Hawk Rhynard and Abigaile Zaine Freeman. David Matthew Arnold and Phyllis Lue Williams. Shane Davis Hogan and Shannon Nicole Fahs. Stephen Craig Hamel and...
NEWKIRK, OK
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Wichita, KS

Wichita is a vibrant city in Sedgwick County, Kansas, renowned for its rich local arts scene and numerous noteworthy attractions. Also dubbed the "Air Capital of the World," Wichita became the nation's center for aircraft manufacturing in the mid-1920s. In addition, it's the birthplace of two iconic fast-food brands, White...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Traffic for the evening commute rolled along smoothly overall in the Wichita area as heavier snowfall was primarily off to the west, the south and the east. The first taste of winter continued with overnight temperature in Wichita dipping into the lower 20s. As of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff's office still looking for Hutchinson man

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted that they are still looking for 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams. He was first reported missing back on October 9. Mr. Williams was last seen wearing an orange sweater with blue jeans. If anyone has seen Mr. Williams, please...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy