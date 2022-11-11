A California Woman Asks Men How Tall They Are & Measures Them To Check If They're Lying

A person's height is often seen as an essential physical characteristic, which, research shows, people consider in social situations and romantic relationships.

Jessica Palmadessa (@jessicapalmadessa) is a TikToker on a mission to catch those who actually lie about how tall they are. The Los Angeles-based content creator has a video series captioned "Seeing if guys lie about their height," and what happens in each is precisely that.

In the TikTok clips, she asks men how tall they are and, once they give their answer, immediately questions if she can check their claim with a tape measure she has on hand. Some confidently oblige, while others hesitantly agree as if they know they're about to be exposed.

Palmadessa’s most popular clip has 24.2 million views and shows a few guys who say they are 6'1." We can't quite confirm if they either blatantly fibbed about the measurement or blurted out a guess.

However, there seems to be an overwhelming response from the interviewees saying they are over 6 feet tall and are instead measuring shorter than 5'11".

Many of these viral social media posts take place at parties or events in the cascading L.A. hills seen in the background. The TikToker receives millions of likes on almost all of her videos and an outpour of commenters loving the series.

"I love how all of their voices change immediately after you say 'can I check?'" one user commented.

The voice tone difference is a detail that plenty of viewers catch on to that further adds to the comedy of their "favorite trend."