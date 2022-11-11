ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A California Woman Asks Men How Tall They Are & Measures Them To Check If They're Lying

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9fv6_0j7ZpNAf00

A person's height is often seen as an essential physical characteristic, which, research shows, people consider in social situations and romantic relationships.

Jessica Palmadessa (@jessicapalmadessa) is a TikToker on a mission to catch those who actually lie about how tall they are. The Los Angeles-based content creator has a video series captioned "Seeing if guys lie about their height," and what happens in each is precisely that.

In the TikTok clips, she asks men how tall they are and, once they give their answer, immediately questions if she can check their claim with a tape measure she has on hand. Some confidently oblige, while others hesitantly agree as if they know they're about to be exposed.

Why do guys always say 6’1?🤣 #jessicapalmadessa #fyp #funny #hollywoodhills #creators #interview #publicinterview

Palmadessa’s most popular clip has 24.2 million views and shows a few guys who say they are 6'1." We can't quite confirm if they either blatantly fibbed about the measurement or blurted out a guess.

However, there seems to be an overwhelming response from the interviewees saying they are over 6 feet tall and are instead measuring shorter than 5'11".

Dont roast me. I didnt measure them very well🤣 #fyp #jessicapalmadessa #hollywoodhills #interview #funny #publicinterview #comedy #socialexperiment #humor

Many of these viral social media posts take place at parties or events in the cascading L.A. hills seen in the background. The TikToker receives millions of likes on almost all of her videos and an outpour of commenters loving the series.

"I love how all of their voices change immediately after you say 'can I check?'" one user commented.

The voice tone difference is a detail that plenty of viewers catch on to that further adds to the comedy of their "favorite trend."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Reddit Is Siding With a Lying Babysitter for a Very Compelling Reason

The Baby-Sitters Club makes finding someone to watch your kids look easy, but in real life, securing a trusted nanny is hard. You have to make sure they 1) like your kids, 2) your kids like them, 3) they are trustworthy, 4) they are affordable, and 5) they are prepared for emergencies. If the answer is yes, then you have to make sure they’re available when you need them. See? It’s not as simple as calling a hotline to will deliver the effectiveness of a Kristy or Claudia. But babysitters have their own struggles, too — especially when it comes...
PopCrush

Reddit Slams Woman for Expecting Roommates to Follow Strict ‘Religious’ Rules

On Reddit, a woman is questioning whether or not to move in with a friend who is trying to impose her own personal, "strict" religious rules onto everyone in the apartment. The 23-year-old woman shared she was planning to move into an apartment next year with her friends Harriet, 22, and Tommy, 23. Harriet is Muslim, while she and Tommy are not religious.
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Newsweek

Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy