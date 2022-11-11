Canceled Sailings From China and ‘Radical' Vessel Cuts Hit U.S. Ability to Reach Export Market

The countdown is once again on with NASA preparing for another attempt to launch its most powerful rocket yet as part of the Artemis mission. The 32-story-tall rocket is one that the agency hopes will carry astronauts back to the moon in a few years. The rocket’s initial launch attempt from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida was scrubbed in August because of technical issues, followed by two hurricanes.

