Canceled Sailings From China and ‘Radical' Vessel Cuts Hit U.S. Ability to Reach Export Market

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
World Population Reaches 8 Billion People, With India Expected to Surpass China as Most Populous Nation
The world population reached 8 billion people, and India is expected to pass China as the world's most populous country, according to United Nations projections. The global population has more than tripled since 1950 as mortality dropped and life expectancy has increased. Although humanity is larger than it has ever...
Energy & Environment — US joins $20B deal to cut Indonesia’s coal reliance
The U.S. and Indonesia joined a deal that’s aimed at reducing the latter’s reliance on coal. Meanwhile, methane regulations could be coming down the pike, and lawmakers push for a new national recreation area. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK Property Market at Risk of Major Downturn as Recession Fears Loom
The U.K. property market could be on the verge of a major downturn, with some market watchers warning of a collapse in prices of up to 30%. New homebuyer enquiries plunged in October to their lowest level since the 2008 financial crash, the latest RICS housing surveyors report showed last week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Objects to China's ‘Aggressive' Approach to Taiwan in Three-Hour Meeting With Xi
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time in person since Biden took office. Both sides called the conversation "candid," with much discussion on Taiwan. The two leaders held a videoconference in Nov. 2021 and, among other communication, had a call in late July.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers
Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DOT Says Frontier, Foreign Airlines Must Pay Travelers $600 Million in Refunds
Frontier, Aeromexico, Air India, TAP Portugal, El Al and Avianca were required to pay about $600 million in refunds for flight issues. The Department of Transportation fined Frontier $2.2 million for delayed customer refunds. Passenger complaints about refunds from airlines surged early in the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Transportation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple Will Buy Processors From Factory in Arizona, CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Says
Apple will buy processors from a factory in Arizona, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly said last month at an internal company meeting in Germany. If Apple were to buy processors manufactured in the U.S., it would represent a significant diversification in Apple's supply chain away from Taiwan. Apple will buy...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The ‘World's Largest Floating Wind Farm' Produces Its First Power
Norwegian energy firm Equinor said power production from Hywind Tampen's first wind turbine took place on Sunday afternoon. Seven of the wind farm's turbines are slated to come on stream in 2022, with installation of the remaining four taking place in 2023.in. While wind is a renewable energy source, Hywind...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Germany Is Open to Trade With China — But We're Not Stupid, Vice Chancellor Says
Germany is open to strengthening ties with China but is not "stupid", according to the country's Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor. The comments come after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a controversial solo trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping. Germany is open to strengthening ties with China but...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil
BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Australia, Firms Plan ‘Super Hub' to Produce Green Hydrogen Using Wind and Solar
Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Attabotics Raises $71 Million as Startups Vie With Amazon Over Robotic Warehouse of the Future
Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NASA Prepares for Another Artemis I Rocket Launch, Help From North Texas Companies
The countdown is once again on with NASA preparing for another attempt to launch its most powerful rocket yet as part of the Artemis mission. The 32-story-tall rocket is one that the agency hopes will carry astronauts back to the moon in a few years. The rocket’s initial launch attempt from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida was scrubbed in August because of technical issues, followed by two hurricanes.
