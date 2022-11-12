ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
 4 days ago

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2 network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines according to SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Wake Forest comes into the game as 4 point favorites to defeat North Carolina, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 76.5 points

Moneyline: Wake Forest -200, North Carolina +145

FPI prediction: Wake Forest has the 54.2 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to North Carolina (45.8%), according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that North Carolina will defeat Wake Forest, 39-36, in an upset and hit the under.

What you need to know

North Carolina. Last year, the Tar Heels were 0-5 on the road. This year, the team is 5-0 away from home, and on the verge of clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Drake Maye has played a huge role in the turnaround, ranking first among FBS quarterbacks with 31 touchdown passes, and he's third with 329.3 yards per game while throwing just three interceptions.

Wake Forest. Losers of their last two games overall, the Deacons return home, where they are 19-3 since the 2019 season, and hoping to get Sam Hartman back on track. The quarterback had two pick-sixes in a bad loss at Louisville and has thrown for 3 TDs against 6 INTs during the losing streak, but he's still 9th in FBS with 24 touchdown passes and is 13th with 302.9 yards per game.

