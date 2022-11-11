Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
World Population Reaches 8 Billion People, With India Expected to Surpass China as Most Populous Nation
The world population reached 8 billion people, and India is expected to pass China as the world's most populous country, according to United Nations projections. The global population has more than tripled since 1950 as mortality dropped and life expectancy has increased. Although humanity is larger than it has ever...
NBC Miami
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Lower as Second Day of G-20 Underway
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were poised to trade lower on Wednesday as world leaders gather in Bali, Indonesia for a second day of the Group of 20 summit. Investors will be closely watching for more details after Polish authorities said a Russian-made missile killed two citizens and an investigation is underway.
NBC Miami
Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
World population is now 8 billion, according to UN report
Was the 8 billionth baby born today? Where is the global population growth coming from? Has the life expectancy age changed as well?
NBC Miami
DOT Says Frontier, Foreign Airlines Must Pay Travelers $600 Million in Refunds
Frontier, Aeromexico, Air India, TAP Portugal, El Al and Avianca were required to pay about $600 million in refunds for flight issues. The Department of Transportation fined Frontier $2.2 million for delayed customer refunds. Passenger complaints about refunds from airlines surged early in the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Transportation...
NBC Miami
Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers
Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
NBC Miami
The ‘World's Largest Floating Wind Farm' Produces Its First Power
Norwegian energy firm Equinor said power production from Hywind Tampen's first wind turbine took place on Sunday afternoon. Seven of the wind farm's turbines are slated to come on stream in 2022, with installation of the remaining four taking place in 2023.in. While wind is a renewable energy source, Hywind...
NBC Miami
Attabotics Raises $71 Million as Startups Vie With Amazon Over Robotic Warehouse of the Future
Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
NBC Miami
In Australia, Firms Plan ‘Super Hub' to Produce Green Hydrogen Using Wind and Solar
Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
NBC Miami
Bezos Urges Consumers and Business Owners to Reduce Risk in the Face of a Likely Recession
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos once again warned of the challenges of an economic recession. He urged consumers and small business owners to reduce their risk by holding cash and delaying big purchases. Many executives have recently warned of difficult economic times ahead, with a fresh wave of layoffs and cost...
NBC Miami
Customer Says Popular Online Car Dealer Is Falling Short of Company Promise
Carvana is a popular online car dealer that promises customers peace of mind when it comes to their new rides. But some people are complaining Carvana is not living up to this promise. “I saw some ads on television and said, maybe I will try Carvana,” Michael Brennan said.
NBC Miami
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
