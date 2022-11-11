ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Lower as Second Day of G-20 Underway

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were poised to trade lower on Wednesday as world leaders gather in Bali, Indonesia for a second day of the Group of 20 summit. Investors will be closely watching for more details after Polish authorities said a Russian-made missile killed two citizens and an investigation is underway.
NBC Miami

DOT Says Frontier, Foreign Airlines Must Pay Travelers $600 Million in Refunds

Frontier, Aeromexico, Air India, TAP Portugal, El Al and Avianca were required to pay about $600 million in refunds for flight issues. The Department of Transportation fined Frontier $2.2 million for delayed customer refunds. Passenger complaints about refunds from airlines surged early in the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Transportation...
NBC Miami

Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers

Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Miami

The ‘World's Largest Floating Wind Farm' Produces Its First Power

Norwegian energy firm Equinor said power production from Hywind Tampen's first wind turbine took place on Sunday afternoon. Seven of the wind farm's turbines are slated to come on stream in 2022, with installation of the remaining four taking place in 2023.in. While wind is a renewable energy source, Hywind...
OREGON STATE
NBC Miami

In Australia, Firms Plan ‘Super Hub' to Produce Green Hydrogen Using Wind and Solar

Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...

