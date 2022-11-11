Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Wildlife Refuge Areas To Close For Winter
Tennessee and Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge. On November 15, 2022 some areas of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and all of Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be seasonally closed to the public for the winter. These areas will be closed through March 15th primarily to minimize disturbance to wintering waterfowl and nesting bald eagles. However, for great views of the lake, or for waterfowl and wildlife viewing opportunities, there are still some areas of both refuges open to daylight visitation during the winter months.
radio7media.com
THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Fish Fry benefit raises $71K for Dickson County captain fighting cancer
Members of the Middle Tennessee community came together on Saturday for a fundraiser supporting a member of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, who is currently battling brain cancer.
$100K in federal funding headed to Buchanan County for flood recovery
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Nearly $700,000 in federal funding will make its way to Southwest Virginia, with a sizeable portion going specifically to flood recovery in Buchanan County. According to a release from the offices of United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, $682,479 in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will […]
WBBJ
Authorities respond to Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson on Friday. The fire occurred at a home near Campbell Street and Hillary Drive. Our crews arrived just before noon where the fire department, police, and emergency medical responders were on scene. While the fire did not...
WBBJ
Cold Rain, Wintry Mix or Snow All Possible Saturday Morning
A big time cold front will move through West Tennessee Friday evening and temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning. A cold rain will show up after midnight and try to transition to a wintry mix or possibly some light snow around sunrise. The further north you are, they more likely you will see snow. The further south of Jackson, the more likely you will just get a cold rain. Regardless we are not expecting snow accumulations but the forecast all hangs around a temperature difference of a couple degrees as the showers move through. There are more chances for showers including maybe wintry mix concerns into next week as well. We will sort it all out for you and have the latest forecast here.
radio7media.com
Lewis County sales tax rate takes effect
The Tennessee Department of Revenue is reminding Lewis County residents and business owners of a change in that county’s local sales tax rate. During the August 4 election, voters in Lewis County voted to increase the local sales tax rate to 2.75%. The tax rate increase went into effect on November 1, 2022. The new rate applies to all taxable sales of tangible personal property made on or after November 1. It also applies to the sale of taxable services for billing periods starting on or after November 1. Sellers in Lewis County must collect and remit the tax at this new rate. businesses can refer to the Tennessee Department of Revenue for additional information.
radio7media.com
City of Columbia Christmas Parade
THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COLUMBIA MAIN STREET CORPORATION, HAS ANNOUNCED THE 36TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA MAIN STREET PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022 AT 6:00 PM. THIS NIGHT TIME PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 PM BEGINNING AT THE TROTWOOD/W. 7TH STREET SPLIT AND MARCHES EASTWARD DOWN THE TRADITIONAL PARADE ROUTE INTO DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA, LASTING APPROXIMATELY 1 TO 1 1/2 HOURS.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
Man hit on side of I-40 East in Dickson County, left in critical condition
A man was hit while trying to change a flat tire in Dickson County Tuesday evening because a motorist reportedly failed to move over on Interstate 40.
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Couple Launches Mobile Pet Wants Business
McKenzie, Tenn.–Jeff and April Wilson have announced they are serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The...
wuot.org
After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life
Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
WSMV
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A CASE OF THEFT AFTER HEARING FROM A COMPLAINANT ON TUESDAY TO ADVISED THREE STORAGE UNITS ON POWERHOUSE ROAD HAD BEEN BROKEN INTO AND ITEMS TAKEN. AMONG THE ITEMS STOLEN WERE MEN AND WOMEN’S CLOTHES, STUFFED ANIMALS, ALONG WITH A LUGGAGE BACK, BOOK BAG AND DUFFEL BAG. ANOTHER WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
fox17.com
Benton County deputy finds fentanyl at school where kids dropped off by buses
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy found a bag of fentanyl at a local school. The school is not identified at this time but the dispatch report cites the Holladay/Sugar Tree area. According to the report, a deputy on the school property conducting a morning walk-through...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
This Is Tennessee's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp searched through ratings and reviews to find the best Indian restaurants around the country.
Comments / 0