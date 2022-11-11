In a valiant effort to ward off the impending and unavoidable Ithaca winter, I’ve been queuing up the Beach Boys on repeat. If you see me walking anywhere on campus, you can bet your bottom dollar I’m probably listening to one of three songs: “All I Wanna Do,” “Surfer Girl” or “Don’t Worry Baby” (which is, arguably, one of the best songs to grace musical history). I’ve been relying so heavily on these songs to stave off the seasonal blues — and blasting them so vehemently in my headphones — that I accidentally dropped my AirPod case somewhere along the walk to Olin Library from Collegetown last weekend. (If you’re curious, I did indeed recover the case in a leaf pile by the sidewalk outside of Snee Hall. Lucky!)

