I-Team: Small but deadly devices - Monday at 5pm on News Center 7

 4 days ago
It turns a regular handgun into an illegal machine gun, and it can fit in the palm of your hand. Now, these devices are popping up here in the Miami Valley.

I-Team Lead Investigative Reporter John Bedell examines how they’re getting here, how they’re being used, and what police are doing to get them off the street.

Don’t miss this important I-Team Investigation, Monday on News Center 7 beginning at 5pm.

