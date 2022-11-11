ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

CBS DFW

Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

McKinney student athletes take firefighter fitness test

Emma Harris is one of the young women who succeeded at the firefighter fitness challenge yesterday at Collin College's Public Safety Training Center. She had to run up stairs, pull a fire hose, use a sledgehammer and climb a 100-foot ladder.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Allen ISD presents controversial rezoning plan, final vote set

ALLEN, Texas - Families in Allen got their first chance to directly address the school board over a plan to close two elementary schools. Trustees presented the plan to redraw the district’s boundary lines during Monday night’s school board meeting. They said schools on Allen’s west side are overcrowded.
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

McBride, Brown help UAB run over North Texas 41-21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - DeWayne McBride ran for 120 and three touchdowns to set a school record and lead UAB to a 41-21 win over North Texas on Saturday. McBride has a single-season record 17 rushing touchdowns this season. Jermaine Brown Jr. had 150 yards and a touchdown to keep...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco ISD restricts student bathroom use based on gender

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Independent School District changes its rules to require students to use bathrooms and changing rooms that align with the gender assigned at birth. The school board passed that policy at its meeting Monday night. Trustees said accommodations will be made for students who ask to...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Modern-day redlining in Dallas

Historically, the city of Dallas has been divided with economic opportunities mostly available to communities north of I-30. It has been this way since in 1937 when the city’s governing body designated certain areas in South Dallas as red zones and unsafe for investment, thus creating the term “redlining.”
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin

Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

City of Ferris seeing great success with free healthcare program

FERRIS, Texas - A small North Texas town is getting international attention for offering free health care to all residents. FOX 4 first reported in May when the city of Ferris made its announcement. Now that the healthcare service has started, we wanted to see how it's working. "There is...
FERRIS, TX

