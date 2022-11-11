Read full article on original website
Buffalo holds day of remembrance for Tops shooting
Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights.
Hochul offers words of support on anniversary of Buffalo shooting
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Six months ago, on May 14, an 18-year-old gunman from Broome County carried out the racially motivated shooting at Top’s Grocery Store in Buffalo, claiming the lives of 10 Black people and injuring 18 others. Monday, the families of those victims are still hurting...
Local Artist Highlights The People Of Chautauqua County
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – A project shining a spotlight on the diversity of Chautauqua County by a local artist was put on display over the weekend. On Friday, Westfield artist Katherine Galbraith unveiled the collection of more than 40 oil portraits that she calls “Painting the Faces of Chautauqua.”
“Heartbreaking”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
Victims and survivors of the May 14 shooting honored at Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will mark six months since a gunman killed 10 people and hurt 3 others in a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Friday night, families and survivors of the massacre were honored on Friday evening at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner.
Jamestown Teachers Association makes donation to CCHS
Each fall, the Jamestown Teachers Association (JTA) holds a fundraiser to help benefit a local charity or organization. This year, JTA members provided supplies and a monetary donation to the Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS). Brian Papalia, CCHS Senior Programs Director, accepted the donation last week from JTA Local Action Project Chair Stephanie Baker and JTA President Stephanie Sardi.
Proposed Dog Park Sparks Debate In Falconer
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A proposed dog park is causing a stir in the Village of Falconer, with mixed reactions for and against the project taking center stage at Monday’s Village Board Meeting. Nina Gustafson, President of the Falconer Rotary Club explained that her group has...
Need A Turkey? Sign Up Now To Get One For Free Tomorrow In Buffalo
Do you need a turkey for Thanksgiving? You can sign up for one FREE tomorrow, but only about 100 slots are left. The William-Emslie YMCA will be giving away turkeys tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:30 pm. Join the William-Emslie Family YMCA for a very special Thanksgiving...
Emergency Homeless Shelters Set To Open Next Week In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two emergency homeless shelters are expected to open sometime next week in Jamestown. In an update to the City Council on Monday, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist addressed the ever growing issue of homelessness in our region. He told the council that a shelter...
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
New Fire Engine Arrives in Olean
The Olean Fire Department’s newest engine has arrived. The newly-christened Engine 41 was delivered Monday. It weighs in at 23 tons and is 32 feet long. You can see a photo of the new engine at WESB.com.
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
Feet of snow to bury Buffalo as potentially historic lake-effect event looms
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of western New York ahead of a long-duration lake-effect snow event that could produce potentially record-setting amounts of 3 to 6 feet. AccuWeather meteorologists say the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season — and potentially in years — will ramp...
[PHOTOS] Buffalo Came Out To Party At The Buffalo Urban League Gala
People from all over Buffalo and Western New York gathered at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to honor and celebrate the Buffalo Urban League at their 2022 Gala. 2022 marks the first time the Gala has been in person since the pandemic and was sponsored in part by Power 93.7 WBLK.
Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker
Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker. Local families get hands-on experience as a construction …. Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker. Warsaw bus crash. Renowned organist returns for Warner Theater’s Second …. Renowned organist returns for Warner Theater's Second Symphonic Series. Disco Spectacular...
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
Weather Model Calling For Over 30 Inches Of Snow In Buffalo
Snow is coming to Western New York over the next couple of days, how much is still up for debate?. With a massive cold front set to come across Lake Erie, and with the lake at a record-warm temperature, plenty of lake effect snow is expected. Winter Storm Watches have...
