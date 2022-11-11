ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Hochul offers words of support on anniversary of Buffalo shooting

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Six months ago, on May 14, an 18-year-old gunman from Broome County carried out the racially motivated shooting at Top’s Grocery Store in Buffalo, claiming the lives of 10 Black people and injuring 18 others. Monday, the families of those victims are still hurting...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local Artist Highlights The People Of Chautauqua County

WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – A project shining a spotlight on the diversity of Chautauqua County by a local artist was put on display over the weekend. On Friday, Westfield artist Katherine Galbraith unveiled the collection of more than 40 oil portraits that she calls “Painting the Faces of Chautauqua.”
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourdailylocal.com

“Heartbreaking”

RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
RUSSELL, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Teachers Association makes donation to CCHS

Each fall, the Jamestown Teachers Association (JTA) holds a fundraiser to help benefit a local charity or organization. This year, JTA members provided supplies and a monetary donation to the Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS). Brian Papalia, CCHS Senior Programs Director, accepted the donation last week from JTA Local Action Project Chair Stephanie Baker and JTA President Stephanie Sardi.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Proposed Dog Park Sparks Debate In Falconer

FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A proposed dog park is causing a stir in the Village of Falconer, with mixed reactions for and against the project taking center stage at Monday’s Village Board Meeting. Nina Gustafson, President of the Falconer Rotary Club explained that her group has...
FALCONER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Emergency Homeless Shelters Set To Open Next Week In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two emergency homeless shelters are expected to open sometime next week in Jamestown. In an update to the City Council on Monday, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist addressed the ever growing issue of homelessness in our region. He told the council that a shelter...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

New Fire Engine Arrives in Olean

The Olean Fire Department’s newest engine has arrived. The newly-christened Engine 41 was delivered Monday. It weighs in at 23 tons and is 32 feet long. You can see a photo of the new engine at WESB.com.
OLEAN, NY
yourerie

Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker

Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker. Local families get hands-on experience as a construction …. Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker. Warsaw bus crash. Renowned organist returns for Warner Theater’s Second …. Renowned organist returns for Warner Theater's Second Symphonic Series. Disco Spectacular...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters

SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
JAMESTOWN, NY

