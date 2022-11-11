Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
Brady talked his game in Germany and plans for the bye week after his ex-wife Bündchen was spotted vacationing in Costa Rica with their two children With only a few weeks left in the NFL's regular season, and just two weeks out of finalizing his divorce, Tom Brady is ready to relax. During this week's episode of his Let's Go! SiriusXM radio show, the 45-year-old quarterback said he was ready to "decompress" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bye week following their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. "I...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Drake, Justin Bieber & More Pay Respects to Takeoff at Atlanta Memorial (Photos)
Thousands of fans paid their final respects to the Takeoff at a star-studded memorial service in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (Nov. 11th). Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, City Girls and Chloe Bailey were some of the stars spotted in attendance at Friday’s “celebration of life” ceremony. Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but the State Farm Arena announced on Friday that the event had reached capacity.
Ex-Kentucky player Isaac Humphries comes out to Australian teammates in emotional video
Isaac Humphries, former University of Kentucky men's basketball player, became the only openly gay player in the National Basketball League, Australia's top league. Humphries released a video on his Twitter account Wednesday in Australia (Tuesday evening EST) where he sat down with his Melbourne United teammates and told them he is gay and...
Takeoff’s Funeral Hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta [Photos]
The funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed last week outside a Houston bowling alley during a dice game, was held Friday (November 11th) at the State Farm Arena The service for the Atlanta rapper, whose real name was Kirsnick Ball, happened in downtown Atlanta, with the eulogy given by Pastor Jesse Curney III of New […]
