Richland, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Majority of Grace Clinic’s patients have jobs but no insurance

The majority of the patients Grace Clinic serves work hard at their jobs to make ends meet – but they don’t have health insurance. They arrive at the Kennewick clinic seeking free medical care offered by a team of compassionate medical professionals who volunteer their time. “Most of...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco road deal signals the start of development at Broadmoor

The ink was barely dry on a $39 million road improvement plan for Pasco’s Broadmoor area when Big Sky Developers dispatched excavators. Big Sky’s heavy equipment as much as anything signifies development is coming to Broadmoor, the 1,200-plus acre collection of sand dunes that has long been the spot where Pasco envisions homes, stores, offices and recreation amenities to serve its growing population.
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Reser’s Fine Foods

Rosetta Assisted Living has built two memory care assisted living buildings at 5921 Road 60 in Pasco. The new buildings are across the street from Mariposa Park and just down the road from Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School. The Pasco facility features 17 rooms, two sitting areas with televisions, as...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Columbia River Classic Fun Run

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Veterans Warehouse Thrift shop closing in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. - On Veterans Day a locally owned thrift shop called Veterans Warehouse Thrift Shop was served with a 72-hour eviction notice. Thad Lawson Jr. the owner of the thrift shop who is a veteran himself says: "this is the worst Veterans Day of my life." Lawson sold clothes,...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland

A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton

HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
HERMISTON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Two doctors plan urgent care clinic at Horn Rapids

An urgent care clinic and other medical services are planned for Richland’s Horn Rapids residential neighborhood. A pair of physicians employed by Kadlec Regional Medical Center will privately develop the 1.5-acre property on the north side of Clubhouse Lane into a medical complex under terms of a deal pending with the city of Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Martin’s Jewelers closing in Walla Walla after 133 years in business

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A staple jewelry store in Walla Walla is closing its doors in just a few months. This week, Martin’s Jewelers announced they’re closing down after 133 years in business. The history of Martin’s Jewelers Charles Martin opened Martin’s Jewelers in downtown Walla Walla in 1889. He served the people of Walla Walla as a simple watchmen’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA

