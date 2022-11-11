Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Local Walla Walla native bringing back the Walla Walla Armory
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Armory has been traditionally used by the National Guard for training, recruiting, driving military trucks from one place to another and hosting community events. After sitting dormant for over a year, a new U.S. National Guard recruiter has been assigned to Walla...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Majority of Grace Clinic’s patients have jobs but no insurance
The majority of the patients Grace Clinic serves work hard at their jobs to make ends meet – but they don’t have health insurance. They arrive at the Kennewick clinic seeking free medical care offered by a team of compassionate medical professionals who volunteer their time. “Most of...
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
Tri-Cities woman tried to be a Good Samaritan, then got carjacked at the mall
He pulled out a gun and ordered her to get out.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco road deal signals the start of development at Broadmoor
The ink was barely dry on a $39 million road improvement plan for Pasco’s Broadmoor area when Big Sky Developers dispatched excavators. Big Sky’s heavy equipment as much as anything signifies development is coming to Broadmoor, the 1,200-plus acre collection of sand dunes that has long been the spot where Pasco envisions homes, stores, offices and recreation amenities to serve its growing population.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Reser’s Fine Foods
Rosetta Assisted Living has built two memory care assisted living buildings at 5921 Road 60 in Pasco. The new buildings are across the street from Mariposa Park and just down the road from Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School. The Pasco facility features 17 rooms, two sitting areas with televisions, as...
610KONA
Kennewick Welcomes Frida’s Mexican Grill to the Food Truck Plaza at Columbia Gardens
Another food truck has been added to Tri-Cities' Food Truck Plaza. Frida's Mexican Grill is open for business at 325 East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. According to their Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
FOX 11 and 41
Columbia River Classic Fun Run
RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
A Tri-City musician suffered in silence. Now she wants to bring stories into the light
“As long as we pretend an infection is not there, it just spreads.”
Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction
Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day. One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day. Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the...
GoFundMe set up to help Kennewick family who lost daughter in fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Family and friends of a Kennewick couple have set up a fund after their children were involved in a fatal fire Saturday morning in Kennewick. One of their children died shortly after being taken to the hospital, according to family members. It happened on the 7300 block of West Bonnie Avenue. The call for help came in...
nbcrightnow.com
Veterans Warehouse Thrift shop closing in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. - On Veterans Day a locally owned thrift shop called Veterans Warehouse Thrift Shop was served with a 72-hour eviction notice. Thad Lawson Jr. the owner of the thrift shop who is a veteran himself says: "this is the worst Veterans Day of my life." Lawson sold clothes,...
3 Tri-Cities teens under 16 could be tried as adults in separate murder cases
The teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, are being held in custody on murder charges in Benton County.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 10, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland
A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton
HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Two doctors plan urgent care clinic at Horn Rapids
An urgent care clinic and other medical services are planned for Richland’s Horn Rapids residential neighborhood. A pair of physicians employed by Kadlec Regional Medical Center will privately develop the 1.5-acre property on the north side of Clubhouse Lane into a medical complex under terms of a deal pending with the city of Richland.
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
Martin’s Jewelers closing in Walla Walla after 133 years in business
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A staple jewelry store in Walla Walla is closing its doors in just a few months. This week, Martin’s Jewelers announced they’re closing down after 133 years in business. The history of Martin’s Jewelers Charles Martin opened Martin’s Jewelers in downtown Walla Walla in 1889. He served the people of Walla Walla as a simple watchmen’s...
