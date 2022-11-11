ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
ALASKA STATE
mauinow.com

Day 5: Maui Fire Department air and ground crews battle stubborn West Maui wildfire

On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%. County officials say rainfall...
bigislandnow.com

Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out

When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend

A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Pāhoa man

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing. Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Josiah Peaster was last contacted on Monday at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Black Sand Subdivision in Pāhoa. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
PAHOA, HI
ktoo.org

Officials to update Alaska election results on Tuesday

Alaska election officials plan to publish another update to the state’s unofficial election results late Tuesday afternoon. Last Thursday, they finished tallying first place votes from regular ballots cast in person on Election Day. The 217,835 ballots counted so far also include some early vote and absentee ballots. That...
ALASKA STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Home Design Center latest development in interisland business merger

An interisland business merger has produced a new home design center and showroom in Kihei, Maui. Miyake - HPM Building Supply’s new operation features home product displays for homeowners and contractors. It's HPM's fifth Home Design Center and the first on Maui. The center at 369 Huku Lii Place...
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
HAWAII STATE
kinyradio.com

Here’s what’s happening with Alaska’s vote count

Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15 at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - There have been a lot of questions about how far along the Alaska Division of Elections is in counting the ballots for the election that ended on Tuesday.
ALASKA STATE
KHON2

RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest

HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!

Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Kona man faces slew of charges in connection with incident that involved shooting at an officer

A Kailua-Kona man faces several charges in connection with a Nov. 10 incident in Kona that involved an armed robbery, car crash and shooting at a police officer. Detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department, after conferring with the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, on Saturday afternoon charged 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie with:
KAILUA-KONA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy