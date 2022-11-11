Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
mauinow.com
Day 5: Maui Fire Department air and ground crews battle stubborn West Maui wildfire
On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%. County officials say rainfall...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. On the south shore, researchers are using consumer drones to learn more about how sand moves along the beach in Waikiki. Battle for uncounted ballots. Updated: 11 hours...
bigislandnow.com
Winner of KAPA Slippah Hunt anonymously donates cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree
Over the air Monday morning, KAPA DJ Darde Gamayo excitedly announced that the winners of West Hawai‘i’s Slippah Hunt contest decided to anonymously donate the $1,000 cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree. “I’ve always said we’ve got the best listeners in the world and this proves it,”...
bigislandnow.com
Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out
When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend
A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Pāhoa man
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing. Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Josiah Peaster was last contacted on Monday at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Black Sand Subdivision in Pāhoa. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Victorino Is The Latest Maui Mayor To Not Win A Second Term
Within three hours of the polls closing on election night, the results were clear: Richard Bissen held a commanding lead over Mayor Michael Victorino in the race to become Maui County’s next chief executive. At Bissen’s campaign party, the scene was lively. Hundreds of his closest friends and volunteers...
ktoo.org
Officials to update Alaska election results on Tuesday
Alaska election officials plan to publish another update to the state’s unofficial election results late Tuesday afternoon. Last Thursday, they finished tallying first place votes from regular ballots cast in person on Election Day. The 217,835 ballots counted so far also include some early vote and absentee ballots. That...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Home Design Center latest development in interisland business merger
An interisland business merger has produced a new home design center and showroom in Kihei, Maui. Miyake - HPM Building Supply’s new operation features home product displays for homeowners and contractors. It's HPM's fifth Home Design Center and the first on Maui. The center at 369 Huku Lii Place...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
Bonnie Raitt to perform in Honolulu, on Maui in March
Grammy Award winner, Bonnie Raitt is coming to Honolulu and Maui for one-night concert events.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
kinyradio.com
Here’s what’s happening with Alaska’s vote count
Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15 at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - There have been a lot of questions about how far along the Alaska Division of Elections is in counting the ballots for the election that ended on Tuesday.
RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest
HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
One in four test positive for RSV in Hawaii
Little children are coughing, sneezing, unable to catch their breath, and sometimes even ending up in the hospital. State health officials say that is what they are seeing as RSV cases rise early in the season.
bigislandnow.com
Police: Two arrested in ongoing investigation of incident that involved shooting at an officer
Two people from West Hawai‘i have been arrested in connection with an incident Thursday evening in Kona that involved an armed robbery, a traffic collision and a suspect shooting at an officer. Big Island police arrested 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie of Kailua-Kona for first-degree attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangering...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!
Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
bigislandnow.com
Kona man faces slew of charges in connection with incident that involved shooting at an officer
A Kailua-Kona man faces several charges in connection with a Nov. 10 incident in Kona that involved an armed robbery, car crash and shooting at a police officer. Detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department, after conferring with the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, on Saturday afternoon charged 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie with:
