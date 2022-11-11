ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washingtonian.com

National Zoo Welcomes Two New Asian Elephants

It’s all “midterms this“and “midterms that” at the moment, but here’s good news to get your mind off the political: The National Zoo welcomed two new Asian elephants last night. Described as an “energetic, dynamic duo” with sweet and friendly dispositions, a 19-year-old named...
a-z-animals.com

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goats Defy the Laws of Physics to Evade Grizzly Bear

A hungry grizzly bear was left, well, hungry after a pair of gravity-defying mountain goats descended the side of a dangerously narrow cliff face to avoid becoming the predator’s lunch. Check out the goats’ evasive tactics in the viral clip below. The three-minute video doesn’t capture much action—fortunately...
a-z-animals.com

See a Massive Polar Bear Try to Attack a Child Through the Glass

See a Massive Polar Bear Try to Attack a Child Through the Glass. Ah, zoos. Where mere glass separates you from certain death by wildly intimidating predators. To be fair, most animal enclosures use laminated glass, which is at least two sheets of glass with an interlayer. This is what prevents it from shattering if there’s a strong enough impact. If either of the sheets of glass on each end should break, the interlayer holds the laminated glass together.
Newsweek

Emotional Moment Family Realize Their Missing Dog Is Home Caught on Camera

A family's reaction to their long-lost dog returning back home has had the internet in tears after the pet's owners shared the emotional video on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in October, by the dog owner under the username Morganjonesmessina, shows a security camera recording and attached audio. The family can be heard screaming with joy as they see Sadie, their lost dog, returning back home.
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once

It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
a-z-animals.com

Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle

Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle. When people spot a bald eagle in the wild, they often stop and stare in awe at the majestic creature. When they chose the bald eagle as the national symbol, the Founding Fathers made the right decision. This magnificent bird, with its fierce beauty and bold independence, is a fitting metaphor for the power and freedom of America.
I-95 FM

Do You Know Why They’re Called ‘Maine’ Coon Cats? A Wicked Furry Tale

Maine Coon Cats are lovely, but why is Maine in their name? We are not exactly sure why this breed of kitty is named after our state. There are all kinds of stories and tales, but our favorite involves Marie "let them eat cake" Antoinette. The Queen of France was executed in 1793. She tried to escape France with the assistance of a Captain Samuel Clough. Antoinette loaded up Clough's ship, including her prized possessions: six Turking Angora cats. She didn't make the trip, but her cats did! Clough said of the journey:
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Crocodile and Hyena Rip Animal to Shreds at the Same Time: VIDEO

If you spend enough time on the internet, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of bad news and truly cringe-worthy takes. The only consistent refuge from this seemingly never-ending stream of sludge is the adorable animal videos that frequently go viral across social media. Tiny piglets playing on...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Sea Dog Hitch a Ride With a Kayaker and Refuse to Leave

Watch a Sea Dog Hitch a Ride With a Kayaker and Refuse to Leave. Wild sea dogs are not naturally friendly toward humans. Human encroachment into their habitat disrupts how they sleep, breed, and eat. Consequently, sea dogs naturally stay away from humans while expecting humans to do the same.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air

Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air. Regardless of how on-brand it is for some animals to do certain things, it is still baffling that they are capable of some cool tricks. Climbing is one of the many things some animals can do that still seems oddly strange. It is common knowledge that climbing is second nature to animals like monkeys or koalas, but it is fascinating to see when other animals, like big cats, do it. Imagine going tree climbing and coming face to face with a big cat like a cougar. This is exactly what a man experienced in a viral video.

