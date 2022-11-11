Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
National Zoo Welcomes Two New Asian Elephants
It’s all “midterms this“and “midterms that” at the moment, but here’s good news to get your mind off the political: The National Zoo welcomed two new Asian elephants last night. Described as an “energetic, dynamic duo” with sweet and friendly dispositions, a 19-year-old named...
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
She’s pumpkin orange and an endangered species. Meet Saint Louis Zoo’s newest arrival
See pictures of Rhubarb, a recent arrival to the Saint Louis Zoo not currently on view to the public.
Hyena baby born at Mississippi zoo, but remains under wraps — may be only surviving hyena cub born in North America
Just a year after her arrival at the Hattiesburg Zoo, spotted hyena Pili has given birth to what is believed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America so far this year. “We are thrilled with the birth of this cub,” Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo,...
Meet the only surviving elephant twins in the US. They were just born at New York zoo
Elephant twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to the zoo.
Crocodile Snaps Pig In Half With A Quick Flick Of The Head
Crocodiles are some of the fiercest predators on planet Earth, wielding a powerful tail, strong swimming abilities, phenomenal stealth under water, and the most forceful bite known to man. Long story short… you don’t want to run into one. And if this video isn’t the proof, I don’t...
Bison Gores Elk Trying To Hide In Herd, Lone Wolf Feasts On The Carcass
Man, does National Geographic capture some cool footage or what?. When you see a video of an elk being taken out, it’s safe to assume it was a grizzly bear or pack of wolves that got to it, but in a crazy video we see you can’t trust any species in the wild.
WATCH: Mountain Goats Defy the Laws of Physics to Evade Grizzly Bear
A hungry grizzly bear was left, well, hungry after a pair of gravity-defying mountain goats descended the side of a dangerously narrow cliff face to avoid becoming the predator’s lunch. Check out the goats’ evasive tactics in the viral clip below. The three-minute video doesn’t capture much action—fortunately...
a-z-animals.com
See a Massive Polar Bear Try to Attack a Child Through the Glass
See a Massive Polar Bear Try to Attack a Child Through the Glass. Ah, zoos. Where mere glass separates you from certain death by wildly intimidating predators. To be fair, most animal enclosures use laminated glass, which is at least two sheets of glass with an interlayer. This is what prevents it from shattering if there’s a strong enough impact. If either of the sheets of glass on each end should break, the interlayer holds the laminated glass together.
Emotional Moment Family Realize Their Missing Dog Is Home Caught on Camera
A family's reaction to their long-lost dog returning back home has had the internet in tears after the pet's owners shared the emotional video on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in October, by the dog owner under the username Morganjonesmessina, shows a security camera recording and attached audio. The family can be heard screaming with joy as they see Sadie, their lost dog, returning back home.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once
It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
a-z-animals.com
Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle
Watch the World’s Bravest Housecat Sneak Up on a Bald Eagle. When people spot a bald eagle in the wild, they often stop and stare in awe at the majestic creature. When they chose the bald eagle as the national symbol, the Founding Fathers made the right decision. This magnificent bird, with its fierce beauty and bold independence, is a fitting metaphor for the power and freedom of America.
Bear Has Absolute Meltdown After Smelling Porcupine Scent on Tree in Viral Trail Cam Video
A wild video that recently went viral shares just how sensitive a bear’s nose can be. Especially when the woodland animal is sensing something troublesome nearby. Something like a porcupine who is ready to quill any curious bear!. The video, which was featured on a Yukon Wildlife Cams Facebook...
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
Do You Know Why They’re Called ‘Maine’ Coon Cats? A Wicked Furry Tale
Maine Coon Cats are lovely, but why is Maine in their name? We are not exactly sure why this breed of kitty is named after our state. There are all kinds of stories and tales, but our favorite involves Marie "let them eat cake" Antoinette. The Queen of France was executed in 1793. She tried to escape France with the assistance of a Captain Samuel Clough. Antoinette loaded up Clough's ship, including her prized possessions: six Turking Angora cats. She didn't make the trip, but her cats did! Clough said of the journey:
Dolphins Smash Into 'Monster' School of Salmon in Wild Footage
Australian fisherman Trapman Bermagui, who filmed the encounter, said he could hear the attack from over 300 feet away.
Crocodile and Hyena Rip Animal to Shreds at the Same Time: VIDEO
If you spend enough time on the internet, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of bad news and truly cringe-worthy takes. The only consistent refuge from this seemingly never-ending stream of sludge is the adorable animal videos that frequently go viral across social media. Tiny piglets playing on...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Sea Dog Hitch a Ride With a Kayaker and Refuse to Leave
Watch a Sea Dog Hitch a Ride With a Kayaker and Refuse to Leave. Wild sea dogs are not naturally friendly toward humans. Human encroachment into their habitat disrupts how they sleep, breed, and eat. Consequently, sea dogs naturally stay away from humans while expecting humans to do the same.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air
Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air. Regardless of how on-brand it is for some animals to do certain things, it is still baffling that they are capable of some cool tricks. Climbing is one of the many things some animals can do that still seems oddly strange. It is common knowledge that climbing is second nature to animals like monkeys or koalas, but it is fascinating to see when other animals, like big cats, do it. Imagine going tree climbing and coming face to face with a big cat like a cougar. This is exactly what a man experienced in a viral video.
