Maine Coon Cats are lovely, but why is Maine in their name? We are not exactly sure why this breed of kitty is named after our state. There are all kinds of stories and tales, but our favorite involves Marie "let them eat cake" Antoinette. The Queen of France was executed in 1793. She tried to escape France with the assistance of a Captain Samuel Clough. Antoinette loaded up Clough's ship, including her prized possessions: six Turking Angora cats. She didn't make the trip, but her cats did! Clough said of the journey:

MAINE STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO