BBC
Rishi Sunak urges Russia to 'get out' of Ukraine at G20
Rishi Sunak has urged Russia to "get out of Ukraine," as he condemned its "barbaric" invasion at the G20 summit of world leaders. At a meeting attended by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the British PM said the UK would "back Ukraine for as long as it takes". Mr Sunak...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death unacceptable, says Michael Gove
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said. Awaab Ishak, two, died of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould in his flat, a coroner ruled. Awaab's father repeatedly raised...
BBC
Russian anger as UN calls for reparations over invasion of Ukraine
Russia has angrily rejected international calls for it to pay for war damage it has inflicted in Ukraine. It comes after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution saying Russia should face the consequences of its actions, including paying reparations. General Assembly resolutions carry symbolic weight, but do not have...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
BBC
Rajiv Gandhi murder: India court orders release of convicts
The Indian Supreme Court has ordered the release of six people convicted for the 1991 assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The order came after two convicts - S Nalini and RP Ravichandran - sought premature release from prison. They filed their petition after the top court freed AG...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zambia demands answers for death of student Lemekhani Nyirenda
Zambia has demanded answers over the death of a student who was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Lusaka has asked Moscow "to urgently provide information on the circumstances" surrounding Lemekhani Nyirenda's death. The 23-year-old, a student at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, had been serving nine years in jail for...
BBC
Ukraine: Zelensky snubs Russia as he addresses 'G19' at G20
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on "G19" world leaders to end the Russian invasion, in a pointed snub to Moscow at the G20 summit. Mr Zelensky appeared in a video speech beamed to leaders gathered for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. Russia is a G20 member but President Putin is...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Zelensky's Kherson warning, war letters and watermelon
A "long and difficult path" remains for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned, days after Russian forces withdrew from Kherson. But "step by step, we are moving towards all the occupied territories of our country", he told soldiers on a surprise visit to the southern city. Losing Kherson is a...
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia 'deliberately' destroyed Kherson infrastructure - Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of destroying "critical infrastructure" during their withdrawal from the city of Kherson. Kyiv's forces re-entered Kherson- the only major Ukrainian city to fall to Russian forces - last week. But in a nightly address, Mr Zelensky said Moscow's forces had mined "all important...
BBC
Thames Valley Police officer given final written warning
A police officer who was so drunk he could not remember making derogatory remarks to a member of the public has been given a final written warning. PC Alexander Bavington, who works for Thames Valley Police, also touched a colleague "in a way that made her feel uncomfortable". He admitted...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
The day Winston Churchill lost his 'seat for life'
One hundred years ago today, in Dundee's Marryat Hall, a pensive Winston Churchill waited for the result of an election for what he had once described as a seat for life. He was soon to find out that this was not the case. In his time as a Liberal MP...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian missiles pound major cities days after Kherson pull-out
Russia has launched one of its biggest barrages of missiles yet against Ukraine, days after its troops were forced to withdraw from Kherson. The capital Kyiv was among the cities hit, with officials saying at least one person was found dead. There were strikes across the country, from Lviv in...
BBC
Ukraine: Girl with rare disorder now living in NI 'would have died'
The mother of a four-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder thinks she "would have died" had they not fled Ukraine and moved to Northern Ireland. Vlada and Daria Yakovenko left their home in Ukraine when the war broke out. When they reached the Polish border they met retired pharmacist...
