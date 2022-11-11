Steelers’ Pro Bowl pass rusher set to return

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ star pass rusher T.J Watt told reporters on Friday that he is returning this Sunday at home against the New Orlean Saints.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been out since week one when he suffered a torn pec. He also injured his knee during the rehab process.

In the week one victory over the Bengals, Watt had three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

The team still has not officially activated him off injured-reserve, but that will likely happen this weekend.

Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters this week that Watt will likely be playing just 60 snaps.

The Steelers and Saints will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised locally on FOX Youngstown.

