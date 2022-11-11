ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers’ Pro Bowl pass rusher set to return

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgqMn_0j7ZnZjX00

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ star pass rusher T.J Watt told reporters on Friday that he is returning this Sunday at home against the New Orlean Saints.

Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been out since week one when he suffered a torn pec. He also injured his knee during the rehab process.

In the week one victory over the Bengals, Watt had three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

The team still has not officially activated him off injured-reserve, but that will likely happen this weekend.

WWE Superstars to square off in Youngstown

Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters this week that Watt will likely be playing just 60 snaps.

The Steelers and Saints will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised locally on FOX Youngstown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
The Spun

NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday

The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Steelers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game to Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Saints were unable to score in the second half after tying the game at 10 just before halftime. Here is what some of the...
Augusta Free Press

Pittsburgh Steelers ride stifling D to 20-10 win over New Orleans Saints

After a two-week layoff, Pittsburgh got back in the win column Sunday, shutting out New Orleans in the second half en route to a 20-10 victory at Acrisure Stadium. The Steeler defense came away with two interceptions and a fourth-down stop on the Saints’ final three possessions of the game to secure the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

55K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy