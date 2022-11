Simon Kenton Post VFW Commander Eddie Brierly and his great-grandson, Abram Germann, 5, salute the flag during a ceremony held earlier this year for Memorial Day at the Post. Veterans across the nation will be honored today for Veterans Day.

