Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mammals’ On Prime Video, Where James Corden Plays A Chef (!) Who Finds Out Bad Things About His Wife After A Tragedy

By Joel Keller
 4 days ago

Despite nominations and awards for his acting, people forget that James Corden had a well-established career on stage and screen in the years before he took the job hosting The Late Late Show in 2015. Since then, he’s gained fans with bits like “Carpool Karaoke” and lost others either through his general people-pleasing demeanor on his talk show or just the reports of the many incidents where he acted like a total git in public. He’s going to be leaving the talk show next year, and a new Amazon series reminds us of just how good and rangy he is as an actor.

MAMMALS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: As “La Vie En Rose” plays, a couple drives along a coastal road.

The Gist: Jamie Buckingham (James Corden) and his wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) have rented a house on a gorgeous coastal cliff. It’s such an exclusive place that Tom Jones (yes, that Tom Jones) is renting the house next door. The couple wants to enjoy themselves and celebrate the arrival of their first child, which is a few months away. They seem like a couple that are as in love with each other as they were when they met.

The next morning, however, tragedy strikes as Amandine takes a shower. She starts bleeding and has to go to the hospital. In the wake of losing the baby, she gives Jamie her phone to call her family with the horrible news. While standing on the beach with Tom Jones, he sees a text on her phone from a guy named Paul. A look at the text chain makes Jamie puke right at the music legend’s feet.

He doesn’t want to confront Amandine about this betrayal because of what she’s been through but also because he loves her like no one else he’s ever met. In fact, the only person he confides in is his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan), who is married to his sister Lue (Sally Hawkins). He does end up following her one day, after they have a memorial service for the child. He sees the man she meets and kisses and he’s determined to learn his routines and then confront him. But when he finally does, after a couple of weeks of studying the man, he finds out yet another shocking thing about Amandine’s life when he’s not around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gbq8N_0j7ZmeIv00
Photo: Rory Mulvey/Prime Video

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Mammals is like The Affair, albeit a tad less serious (but just a tad).

Our Take: James Richardson created Mammals (he writes the series with Jez Butterworth), and during the first episode things feel like they’re as dark as one of his previous shows, Brittania. We have about three minutes of the Buckinghams being deliriously happy, then we rocket from tragedy to depression over infidelity. Even the presence of Tom Jones and sunny coastal scenery doesn’t make things any lighter.

The seriousness of the episode plays into the dramatic side of Corden’s acting ability. He spends the entire episode being distraught over either the loss of the baby or the prospects of his marriage swirling the drain. Do we know much about Jamie beyond that? No. But he’s better drawn than anyone else on the first episode. Jeff and Lue are farmers, and their marriage might be on the rocks, but besides how they react to Jamie, we don’t know much.

And Amandine strikes us more as a married version of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl than anything else. Why is Jamie so enamored of her that he doesn’t confront her about cheating on him? Instead he goes all in on obsessively following around her lover and confronts him. It shows that there’s something about Amandine and their marriage that he wants to salvage, but we’re not exactly sure what.

That being said, we appreciate seeing Corden being something other than the try-hard people-pleaser he’s been on this side of the Atlantic, since he took over The Late Late Show seven years ago. With his impeding departure from that show, it’ll be interesting to see if he picks more projects like these, that show him in a different light than what we’re used to.

Sex and Skin: Aside from some provocative language in Amandine’s text chain with Paul, there’s nothing.

Parting Shot: When Jamie calls the guy he’s following “Paul,” he’s shocked when the guy responds, “Who’s Paul?”

Sleeper Star: Colin Morgan is funny as Jeff, especially when he’s reading back Paul’s sexts to Amandine.

Most Pilot-y Line: When Tom Jones introduces himself to Jamie — who just saw the sexts between Amandine and Paul — he says, “I’m Tom from next door.” If that’s not underselling it, we don’t know what is.

Our Call: STREAM IT. We’re going to give Mammals a chance because it not only will likely get even darker after its dark first episode, but it’ll give Corden a chance to show people what kind of work he’ll do once he goes back to acting full-time.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

