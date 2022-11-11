Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Dream season comes to a close for Circle football in sectional loss to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kansas— Sometimes you’re doing something so fun, you don’t want it to end. However, all things come to an end, whether we like how that ending is presented or not. For Circle’s historic run, where they’ve won eight games, second most in school history, it all...
K-State’s Gregory named Big 12 Player of the Week
MANHATTAN – With her efforts during the opening week of the season, Kansas State senior Gabby Gregory collected Big 12 Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career. After playing in just 18 games without a start in 2021-22 at Oklahoma mostly due to injury,...
T-Bird men's basketball defeats Northeast CC
NORFOLK, Neb. - Building a double-digit lead six minutes into the game, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would withstand a late rally from a pesky Northeast Community College squad to earn a 74-68 road victory inside the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Neb., on Saturday. Moving over...
Cloud County women's basketball drops first game of season
NORFOLK, Neb. - After averaging eight made three-point attempts per game in the first four games of the season, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would be held to just two made shots from beyond the arc while dropping a 71-65 road contest to Northeast Community College inside the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Neb., on Saturday.
🏈 FB: No. 1 Dragons, No. 4 Reivers put on show
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — No. 1 Hutchinson versus No. 4 Iowa Western was everything a die-hard football fan could hope for — and then some. Fans had their eyes set on the Nov. 12 matchup from the beginning of the season when the Reivers opened as No. 2 and the Dragons No. 3.
Kansas State QB Will Howard makes the case (again) to take over as full-time starter
Will Howard once again looked like Kansas State’s best quarterback during an impressive victory over Baylor.
Concordia native, CCCC alum Goedert named Manager of the Year
FRISCO, Texas - After winning the 2022 Texas League Championship, Concordia native and Cloud County Community College baseball alumnus Jared Goedert has been named the Texas League Manager of the Year. Goedert, the manager of the Frisco RoughRiders, led the organization to a league crown in his second season as...
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
KVOE
WEATHER: Winter weather advisory issued for Chase County on Monday
The chance of light accumulating snowfall west and southwest of Emporia on Monday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. The advisory is for Chase County from 9 am to 6 pm Monday. Up to two inches of snow is expected. Snow is expected to...
Chicago coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May
A band in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in May. Chicago is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 23 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $93 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy...
Flatbed pickup with 'Eat Beef' tag stolen from NW Salina repair shop
Police are looking for a flatbed pickup that was stolen from a northwest Salina service center over the weekend. The 1996 Ford F350 flatbed pickup, belonging to a 52-year-old Salina woman was towed to Dave's Service Center, 204 N. Cherry Street, at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, the owner was notified that the pickup was missing.
City of Salina closes part of E. Republic for pavement replacement
E. Republic Avenue east of S. Ohio Street was closed today for a pavement replacement project. Lancaster Construction Inc., Salina, will be removing pavement to replace it with a valley gutter to provide a smoother vehicular transition on the east side of S. Ohio Street. Due to the street repairs...
Kansas man dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John A. Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan, was westbound in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road. The pickup and an...
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
UPDATE: NWS predicts additional 1-2 inches of snow in some areas
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Hays and Ellis County until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported. There is a 40 percent chance of continued snow through the afternoon, with accumulation of up to 2 inches possible. The daytime high is expected to be 32 Monday,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
UPDATE: NWS extends some winter weather advisories
UPDATE 7 p.m. Monday: The National Weather Service has extended some of the winter weather advisories. That information appears below. Winter weather advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 9...
