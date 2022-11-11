ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Salina Post

K-State’s Gregory named Big 12 Player of the Week

MANHATTAN – With her efforts during the opening week of the season, Kansas State senior Gabby Gregory collected Big 12 Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career. After playing in just 18 games without a start in 2021-22 at Oklahoma mostly due to injury,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

T-Bird men's basketball defeats Northeast CC

NORFOLK, Neb. - Building a double-digit lead six minutes into the game, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would withstand a late rally from a pesky Northeast Community College squad to earn a 74-68 road victory inside the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Neb., on Saturday. Moving over...
NORFOLK, NE
Salina Post

Cloud County women's basketball drops first game of season

NORFOLK, Neb. - After averaging eight made three-point attempts per game in the first four games of the season, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would be held to just two made shots from beyond the arc while dropping a 71-65 road contest to Northeast Community College inside the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Neb., on Saturday.
NORFOLK, NE
Hutch Post

🏈 FB: No. 1 Dragons, No. 4 Reivers put on show

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — No. 1 Hutchinson versus No. 4 Iowa Western was everything a die-hard football fan could hope for — and then some. Fans had their eyes set on the Nov. 12 matchup from the beginning of the season when the Reivers opened as No. 2 and the Dragons No. 3.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Concordia native, CCCC alum Goedert named Manager of the Year

FRISCO, Texas - After winning the 2022 Texas League Championship, Concordia native and Cloud County Community College baseball alumnus Jared Goedert has been named the Texas League Manager of the Year. Goedert, the manager of the Frisco RoughRiders, led the organization to a league crown in his second season as...
CONCORDIA, KS
Hays Post

MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility

In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
ELLIS, KS
Salina Post

Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash

LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Flatbed pickup with 'Eat Beef' tag stolen from NW Salina repair shop

Police are looking for a flatbed pickup that was stolen from a northwest Salina service center over the weekend. The 1996 Ford F350 flatbed pickup, belonging to a 52-year-old Salina woman was towed to Dave's Service Center, 204 N. Cherry Street, at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, the owner was notified that the pickup was missing.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man dies after wrong-way, head-on crash

GEARY COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John A. Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan, was westbound in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road. The pickup and an...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: NWS extends some winter weather advisories

UPDATE 7 p.m. Monday: The National Weather Service has extended some of the winter weather advisories. That information appears below. Winter weather advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 9...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
