Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles

It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer’s slide is latest concerning trend

There was a time when the Nebraska football team thought it was going to have a record-setter on its squad in Trey Palmer. There was even a chance that the Huskers were going to have an All-American receiver on the team. That certainly would have been a welcome highlight for a season that’s spinning out of control. Well, technically, it’s already spun.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Fall at Ohio State, 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match at No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes won the first two sets, 31-29 and 25-21, before the Huskers got on the board with a 28-26 win in set three. But Ohio State finished off the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth and final set.
COLUMBUS, OH
huskers.com

Huskers Set Record Scores on Day Two Against Nanooks

Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team set record aggregate and air rifle scores against the No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks on Sunday, but fell by a score of 4,740-4,726. The Huskers' score of 4,726 beat the program record of 4,717 set against Air Force on Oct. 22, while...
FAIRBANKS, AK
1011now.com

Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Fall to Nanooks in First Weekend Matchup

Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team posted one of its best scores in program history in a 4,743-4,714 loss to No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks Saturday afternoon at the Tanaka Valley Sportsmans Association. NU's score of 4,714 is the second highest in program history, just three points shy...
FAIRBANKS, AK
huskers.com

Huskers Celebrate 300th Consecutive Sellout with Sweep of Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Conclude Season at NCAA Midwest Regional

The Nebraska cross country team wrapped up its season at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday in Columbia, Mo. The women's team posted an 11th-place finish with 389 points, while the men placed 24th with a score of 631 points. Oklahoma State took home the women's title with 58 points,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian

LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

No. 22 Huskers Roll Past Huskies

Lincoln – Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season,...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Fall at No. 3 Michigan

Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. Although Nebraska capped a 12-play, 55-yard...
ANN ARBOR, MI
huskers.com

Huskers Split Two Duals at Journeymen Wranglemania

Bethlehem, Pa. – The Nebraska wrestling team split a pair of duals in Pennsylvania at the Journeymen Wranglemania on Saturday. NU defeated Army 25-9 before falling to #8 NC State 23-10. To start the day, the Huskers allowed only nine points and recorded four bonus point victories to defeat...
LINCOLN, NE

