Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Sam Griesel already emerging as leader
One of the big mantras over the offseason for the Nebraska basketball team is that this year was going to be different. This year, the team was going to play like a team rather a bunch of different parts. After two games, the jury is still out on whether that...
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer’s slide is latest concerning trend
There was a time when the Nebraska football team thought it was going to have a record-setter on its squad in Trey Palmer. There was even a chance that the Huskers were going to have an All-American receiver on the team. That certainly would have been a welcome highlight for a season that’s spinning out of control. Well, technically, it’s already spun.
huskers.com
Huskers Fall at Ohio State, 3-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match at No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes won the first two sets, 31-29 and 25-21, before the Huskers got on the board with a 28-26 win in set three. But Ohio State finished off the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth and final set.
huskers.com
Huskers Set Record Scores on Day Two Against Nanooks
Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team set record aggregate and air rifle scores against the No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks on Sunday, but fell by a score of 4,740-4,726. The Huskers' score of 4,726 beat the program record of 4,717 set against Air Force on Oct. 22, while...
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
huskers.com
Huskers Fall to Nanooks in First Weekend Matchup
Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team posted one of its best scores in program history in a 4,743-4,714 loss to No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks Saturday afternoon at the Tanaka Valley Sportsmans Association. NU's score of 4,714 is the second highest in program history, just three points shy...
huskers.com
Huskers Celebrate 300th Consecutive Sellout with Sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell...
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska Hosts Iowa Tonight
The match will mark the 300th consecutive home sellout since 2001
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
huskers.com
Huskers Conclude Season at NCAA Midwest Regional
The Nebraska cross country team wrapped up its season at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday in Columbia, Mo. The women's team posted an 11th-place finish with 389 points, while the men placed 24th with a score of 631 points. Oklahoma State took home the women's title with 58 points,...
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
Look: Nebraska Player Took Extremely Awkward Tackle From Michigan Player
Some football hits just make you cringe when you see them. One of those hits occurred during Saturday's Big Ten matchup between the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle a Michigan defender, but got hit from below — launching him straight...
No. 9 Creighton aims to be locked in for Holy Cross
No. 9 Creighton admittedly didn’t put its best foot forward in a lackluster season-opening victory before sprinting to a resounding
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
Christopherson: Back to the place never left – but hopefully soon with an Alberts quote in mind
NEAR ANN ARBOR, Mich.– Back to the scene of rock bottom. Or did we ever leave? Are Husker faithful stuck in a really bad episode of “Quantum Leap” and Scott Bakula just hasn’t shown up yet with Ziggy to correct this sour milk on a skunk’s mustache portion of Nebraska football history? That would almost make more sense than the reality of it.
norfolkneradio.com
Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian
LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
huskers.com
No. 22 Huskers Roll Past Huskies
Lincoln – Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season,...
huskers.com
Huskers Fall at No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. Although Nebraska capped a 12-play, 55-yard...
huskers.com
Huskers Split Two Duals at Journeymen Wranglemania
Bethlehem, Pa. – The Nebraska wrestling team split a pair of duals in Pennsylvania at the Journeymen Wranglemania on Saturday. NU defeated Army 25-9 before falling to #8 NC State 23-10. To start the day, the Huskers allowed only nine points and recorded four bonus point victories to defeat...
