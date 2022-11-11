InMaricopa

Research shows you can prevent or delay type 2 Diabetes by eating healthy, losing weight and being more active. Our program has obtained full recognition status from the CDC and consists of a certified lifestyle coach, CDC-approved curriculum and group support over the course of a year. Participants will discover how to eat healthy, add more physical activity into their day and how to manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can slow progress.

In Arizona, 1 out of 3 adults have prediabetes. Prediabetes puts you at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Diabetics are at higher risk of serious health complications including blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, loss of toes, feet, or legs.

Medical costs for people with diabetes are more than twice as high as for people without diabetes.

