lawstreetmedia.com

Former Mylan Executive Charged with Insider Trading Scheme

The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against a former executive of Mylan Pharmaceuticals last Thursday. The agencies said that Ramkumar Rayapureddy, former Global Chief Information Officer, tipped his friend and former colleague, Dayakar Mallu, about developments within the company, resulting in windfalls of nearly $8 million for Mallu and a portion of the illicit profits for Rayapureddy.
crowdfundinsider.com

BlockFi Expected to File for Bankruptcy as FTX Failure Claims Collateral Victim

BlockFi is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to multiple reports, first revealed by WSJ.com. BlockFi is a trading, lending, and yield platform that has previously announced it had significant exposure to FTX. On November 11th, FTX announced that it was filing for Chapter 11, along with multiple affiliated firms, as it was determined the crypto exchange was no longer viable due to a lack of funds.
Ars Technica

Global investigators pounce as FTX collapse leaves up to 1 million creditors

The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has sparked a vast global investigation, with dozens of authorities circling the company as lawyers warn there could be 1 million creditors in its bankruptcy proceeding. FTX said in court filings it was in contact with US federal prosecutors, the Securities and...
ambcrypto.com

SEC v. Ripple: 16 companies granted a motion to file an amicus brief

The latest hearing for SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple saw the latter gaining a significant advantage. The judge has given until 18 November for 16 companies to file their briefs. More than two months after the first request to file amicus curiae was submitted to the court in SEC v....
crowdfundinsider.com

Former SEC Counsel on FTX Failure: “We are talking about fraud with a capital F”

The bankruptcy of FTX and many of its affiliated entities have pummeled all crypto markets. Many observers wonder if there is another shoe to drop. Meanwhile, crypto-associated firms continue to make announcements regarding any impact the collapse of crypto may have on their operations. It has been widely reported that...

