Former Mylan Executive Charged with Insider Trading Scheme
The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against a former executive of Mylan Pharmaceuticals last Thursday. The agencies said that Ramkumar Rayapureddy, former Global Chief Information Officer, tipped his friend and former colleague, Dayakar Mallu, about developments within the company, resulting in windfalls of nearly $8 million for Mallu and a portion of the illicit profits for Rayapureddy.
U.S. authorities probe FTX collapse, executives' involvement -sources
Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors in New York are probing FTX's collapse, a source with knowledge of the investigations said, after the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy protection last week following a rush of customer withdrawals.
BlockFi Expected to File for Bankruptcy as FTX Failure Claims Collateral Victim
BlockFi is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to multiple reports, first revealed by WSJ.com. BlockFi is a trading, lending, and yield platform that has previously announced it had significant exposure to FTX. On November 11th, FTX announced that it was filing for Chapter 11, along with multiple affiliated firms, as it was determined the crypto exchange was no longer viable due to a lack of funds.
Global investigators pounce as FTX collapse leaves up to 1 million creditors
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has sparked a vast global investigation, with dozens of authorities circling the company as lawyers warn there could be 1 million creditors in its bankruptcy proceeding. FTX said in court filings it was in contact with US federal prosecutors, the Securities and...
FTX Lawyers Note 'Dozens' of Potential Probes, Question SBF Leadership in New Bankruptcy Filing
FTX spiraled into bankruptcy amid a "severe liquidity crisis" that toppled the three-year old firm, once valued at $32 billion, in less than a few days, lawyers for the group told a Delaware court late Monday. Alvarez & Marsal, the firm now established as the lead financial advisor to bankrupt...
SEC v. Ripple: 16 companies granted a motion to file an amicus brief
The latest hearing for SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple saw the latter gaining a significant advantage. The judge has given until 18 November for 16 companies to file their briefs. More than two months after the first request to file amicus curiae was submitted to the court in SEC v....
Former SEC Counsel on FTX Failure: “We are talking about fraud with a capital F”
The bankruptcy of FTX and many of its affiliated entities have pummeled all crypto markets. Many observers wonder if there is another shoe to drop. Meanwhile, crypto-associated firms continue to make announcements regarding any impact the collapse of crypto may have on their operations. It has been widely reported that...
FTX Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy And Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Funds
FTX, headquartered in the Bahamas and incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11. The $32 billion crypto exchange has reportedly more than $10 billion missing from its balance sheet.
