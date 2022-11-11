ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

CA congressional races called over the weekend

Although ballot counting continues the week after election day, some California congressional races were called over the weekend. In San Bernardino County, the Associated Press called Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres the winner of her reelection bid in District 35. Torres beat Republican challenger Mike Cargile with 54 percent of the vote.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

UC Riverside workers participate in statewide UC strike

48,000 University of California academic workers are on strike across the state today. 3000 of those workers are on strike here in the Inland Empire— at UC Riverside. Mai Do is a research assistant and PHD student at UC Riverside. They are also a member of the bargaining committee for the UAW Local 2685, a union for graduate student instructors, tutors, teaching assistants and readers at the University of California.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire Health Plan Partners with EASE T1D

Through the partnership between the IEHP and EASE T1D, they will work to actively distribute and promote educational material and to connect the community with supportive resources. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the frequency of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in young people is a growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

11/15 KVCR Midday News: SB Traffic Stop Leads to Fentanyl Seizure, Wildfire Smoke Affect on CA Residents, CA Truck Driving Scandal, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A traffic stop in San Bernardino led to the seizure of over 100 pounds of fentanyl pills. An aggressive response to a late Sunday night fire limited damage to a historic commercial Riverside warehouse...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat

Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
NEVADA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races

As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

LOS ANGELES — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino traffic stop leads to seizure of 100 pounds of fentanyl

Last Thursday, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Gang and Narcotics Department conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino. Investigators discovered evidence during the traffic stop that led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in San Bernardino. The traffic stop and warrant led to the seizure of 104 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5 ounces of methamphetamines and one firearm. The investigation is ongoing. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said they could not comment on the investigation at this time.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

Beyoncé leads nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé is the top artist nominated in the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com center in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is on Grammy.com. She is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician. If she wins three more awards, she will match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
