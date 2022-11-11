Read full article on original website
Related
CA congressional races called over the weekend
Although ballot counting continues the week after election day, some California congressional races were called over the weekend. In San Bernardino County, the Associated Press called Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres the winner of her reelection bid in District 35. Torres beat Republican challenger Mike Cargile with 54 percent of the vote.
UC Riverside workers participate in statewide UC strike
48,000 University of California academic workers are on strike across the state today. 3000 of those workers are on strike here in the Inland Empire— at UC Riverside. Mai Do is a research assistant and PHD student at UC Riverside. They are also a member of the bargaining committee for the UAW Local 2685, a union for graduate student instructors, tutors, teaching assistants and readers at the University of California.
Inland Empire Health Plan Partners with EASE T1D
Through the partnership between the IEHP and EASE T1D, they will work to actively distribute and promote educational material and to connect the community with supportive resources. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the frequency of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in young people is a growing...
A California man says a meteor may have set his home ablaze. Scientists are skeptical
A "flaming basketball" meteor in the sky recently made headlines after claims that it struck a home in northern California and set it on fire. The house, which sits on a cattle ranch in Nevada County, about 60 miles from Sacramento, was destroyed. Its owner, Dustin Procita, was left rattled by the seemingly freakish accident.
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs elected governor over Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake
PHOENIX — After days of ballot counting, Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected governor in a hotly contested race against election-denying Republican Kari Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The victory is a relief to Arizona...
COVID cases are rising in California
COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
11/15 KVCR Midday News: SB Traffic Stop Leads to Fentanyl Seizure, Wildfire Smoke Affect on CA Residents, CA Truck Driving Scandal, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A traffic stop in San Bernardino led to the seizure of over 100 pounds of fentanyl pills. An aggressive response to a late Sunday night fire limited damage to a historic commercial Riverside warehouse...
Cisco Aguilar defeats an election denier to become Nevada's secretary of state
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected Nevada secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press, sending a blow to one of former President Donald Trump's loyalists in the process. Aguilar, an attorney who spent a number of years on the state's Athletic Commission, defeated Republican Jim...
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee subpoena Arizona GOP chair's phone records
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block a Jan. 6 Committee subpoena for the phone records of Kelli Ward, an ally of former President Donald Trump. The vote was 7-to-2, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito noting their dissent, without explanation. The court's action means that specific parts...
Multiple students are dead from Virginia and Idaho university campuses, officials say
Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said. Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing
LOS ANGELES — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior...
San Bernardino traffic stop leads to seizure of 100 pounds of fentanyl
Last Thursday, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Gang and Narcotics Department conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino. Investigators discovered evidence during the traffic stop that led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in San Bernardino. The traffic stop and warrant led to the seizure of 104 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5 ounces of methamphetamines and one firearm. The investigation is ongoing. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said they could not comment on the investigation at this time.
Medieval Times performers in California unionize following months of debate
From queens and knights to horsemen and squires, the performers of Medieval Times dinner theatre castle in Buena Park, California, voted to unionize Thursday after months of back and forth with the company. Low wages, dangerous working conditions, and a lack of respect from company management incited performers to fight...
Beyoncé leads nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards
Beyoncé is the top artist nominated in the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com center in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is on Grammy.com. She is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician. If she wins three more awards, she will match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0